Tension in Kampala after twin explosions

This screengrab captured from a live broadcast on Ntv Uganda shows some of the November 16 attack victims at Mulago National Referral Hospital. Authorities at the facility say most of the 27 patients in their custody at the moment are security officers. PHOTO/SCREENGRAB/NTV UGANDA 

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

Digital Content Editor

Nation Media Group (NMG)

What you need to know:

  • The massive explosions were heard in a radius of over 700m from the blast scenes along the Parliamentary Avenue and City Square, a popular convergence point. 
  • The blasts went off near buildings that are home to several government and corporate offices like banks. 
  • Business is halted as security forces are now on mission to force people out of the city centre.

Tension and panic gripped Kampala Tuesday after suspected double bomb blasts went off in Uganda’s capital.

