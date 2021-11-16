Tension in Kampala after twin explosions

Tension and panic gripped Kampala Tuesday after suspected double bomb blasts went off in Uganda’s capital.

Multiple casualties are feared although authorities had not yet reported the exact number by press time.

Many severely or even fatally injured people were seen on the ground, some in a pool of blood- receiving treatment as police and Red Cross officials mounted rescue operations.

"I saw more than 15 injured people and I saw more than two bodies with my own eyes,'' an eyewitness told Ntv Uganda.

Reporters on scene said they saw some human flesh and remains scattered around the area.

Mulago National Referral Hospital emergency unit is already flooded with about 27 injured people, seven of these in critical condition, according to the hospital management.

At the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) hospital, many ambulances queued waiting to off-load victims of the attack.

At Uganda’s parliament, security launched a swift evacuation of staff and legislators in at the time of the blast.

Thick and dark smoke billowed in the air as cars burnt away on the streets amidst shattered glasses of buildings with hundreds fleeing the city areas.

The massive explosions were heard in a radius of over 700m from the blast scenes along the Parliamentary Avenue and City Square, a popular convergence point.

A man extinguishes fire on cars that burnt following the explosion on November 16. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

Security has already cordoned off the scene and dismissed journalists from the area.

Meanwhile, both scenes of crime have been visited by AIGP Abbas Byakagaba (Director police counter-terrorism), Maj Gen Abel Kandiho (Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence), and AIGP Edward Ochom (Police Director Operations).

Uganda has recently been under a wave of deadly domestic terror attacks with the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) insurgents claiming some.

In 2010, Uganda suffered a twin bombing that killed at least 74 people after Al Shabab terrorists blew up revelers during a World Cup final match.

#Developing story...