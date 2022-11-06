Residents intercept suspected car robbers, one arrested

Residents in Butebo District on Saturday night intercepted a suspected stolen vehicle and one suspect was arrested in the process.

The suspect, a resident of Mukejje Village, Luwafu Parish in Makindye Division, Kampala District, was intercepted by a mob after he allegedly stole a motor vehicle in Butebo 'B Village, Central Ward in Butebo District and attempted to drive it away.

The incident happened at around 3am when the suspects vandalised the said vehicle before driving it away, the Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, said.

Ms Alaso said the owner of the vehicle, Mr Iddi Mugoya, 52, made an alarm and a chase ensued before the suspect was arrested at Kaderuna trading centre, his accomplices were able to escape and are still at large.

“On stopping, one suspect fled and the other was arrested with the help of the community members. He was taken to Kaderuna Police station,” Ms Alaso said.

Police said the matter was reported to Butebo Central Police Station and a team of Officers led by Sgt Joseph Mugombesya responded immediately.

“Exhibit of a motor vehicle Reg No UAQ 835A was Recovered and exhibited. Suspect transferred to Butebo Central Police station for further management,” Ms Alaso said, adding that investigations into the matter are underway to ascertain the clique.