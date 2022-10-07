Mob kills suspected motorcycle thief in Pallisa

A man who has been suspected to have stolen a motorcycle has been lynched by an irate mob in Kamuge town, Pallisa District.

The incident happened on Friday morning when the residents suspected the deceased to be part of the gang that has been terrorising motorcyclists in the area.

North Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso, said that the police have registered a case of murder by the mob, identifying the victim as Sunday Olupot, 23, a resident of Napetete village, Kamuge Town Council.

She condemned the incident saying the resident should have taken the suspect to the relevant authorities, but not taking the law into their hands.

It’s alleged that Mr Husein Kiza, 18, a Boda Boda rider at Bungokho Sub County in Mbale was requested by the deceased (Olupot) to take him to Kibale village in Pallisa District promising to pay him Shs20,000.

However, while at Kamuge town, Olupot tricked and convinced Kiza to first take foodstuff to his wife. The Boda Boda man accepted and left Olupot with his motorcycle, but didn’t find either his motorcycle or Olupot when he returned.

“He made an alarm that attracted a mob and followed Olupot until where he was intercepted and lynched,” an eyewitness said.

According to Police, the motorcycle has been retrieved and exhibited and the body was taken to Pallisa general hospital for postmortem.