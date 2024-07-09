Rukungiri District officials refuse to commission incomplete projects

The planned commissioning of four waterborne toilets in Rukungiri District has been halted due to the poor quality of work. The toilets, located in Kebisoni town council, Southern division, and Western division, were found to be incomplete and defective.

Vidas Engineering Technical Services, the contracted firm, had invited district and municipal officials, as well as officials from the Ministry of Water and Environment, to commission the toilets. However, upon inspection, it was discovered that none of the toilets had a connection to water, electricity, or handwashing facilities.

According to Eng Herbert Nwamanya, Assistant Commissioner in the Ministry of Water and Environment, government standing orders do not allow for the commissioning or receipt of incomplete works. "We cannot commission toilets without access to water. We will not commission any until they are fully finished," he said.

Rukungiri District Deputy RDC, Mr Wilberforce Ongom, also stated that he could not commission the facilities due to their incomplete status, citing safety concerns. "A waterborne toilet must be connected to water and electricity. We cannot commission such a project without water," he said.

Rukungiri Municipal Mayor, Mr Charles Makulu, accused the contractor of hiding information and refusing to provide Bills Of Quantity (BOQs). "As leaders, our role is to monitor government projects and report to our people. We cannot monitor without BOQs. The contractor wanted to give us unfinished work, which is why they refused to provide BOQs," he said.