Multi-billion waste treatment plant commissioned in Rukungiri

A multi-billion waste treatment plant has been commissioned in Rukungiri District aiming at providing services to over 5,000 families.

The Faecal Sludge and waste treatment and disposal plant worth Shs6.3 billion is set to be constructed in the western division of Rukungiri municipality by the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Environment with support from the World Bank.

While commissioning the project, the Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner Mr Steven Nsubuga Bewayo called for quality work and timely completion of the project expected to be completed in 10 months.

"Mr Contractor, make sure you produce quality work. The government has trusted you with taxpayers’ money. So in whatever you are doing make sure that there is value for money," he said.

He hailed the government and its partners for financing this project saying that the district has been struggling in handling waste from industries and households.

The Rukungiri District Chairperson Mr Geoffery Kyomukama said: "I want to thank the government for thinking about us. Such projects are in big cities and towns so we are honored for this project. It will greatly help us in handling waste."

Mr Turyamwesiga Venansi, an engineer at Vidas Engineering technical services said the contractor is committed to work and completing it within the agreed time.

"We are ready to work with you because this project is here for the benefit of the district, so nothing should worry you. Just trust us, we shall produce quality work," he said.

The ministry’s representative Mr Emmex Tugume said the government in collaboration with World Bank is ready to do timely financing of the project.