Ruling on Kakwenza passport deferred 

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija in the dock at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on February 1, 2022. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA 

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • The novelist’s lawyers also, in accordance with Section 7(1) of the Human Rights Act, 2019, want court to stay the proceedings before it, pending determination by the High Court on the validity of the charges.

Buganda Road Court yesterday deferred to February 7 the ruling in which satirical writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija seeks for return of his passport to travel abroad for proper treatment following torture while in detention.

