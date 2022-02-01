Kakwenza asks court to release his passport to travel for treatment

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who was tortured by security operatives while in detention following his arrest for allegedly insulting President Museveni and his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has asked court to release his passport to allow him travel abroad for proper medical examination and treatment.

Kakwenza’s passport was last month deposited in court as one of the requirements for his release on bail after spending several days in detention on charges of offensive communication.

Mr Kakwenza whose body is covered with bruises says he was tortured by the Special Forces Command (SFC) soldiers during his detention.

He is accused of using social media and making abusive, derogatory and belittling tweets against the First Son, Gen Kainerugaba who is also the UPDF Commander land forces, and his father, President Museveni.

While appearing before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for further mention of his case and update on how far police have gone with investigations, Mr Kakwenza, through his lawyers also asked the chief magistrate, Dr Douglas Singiza, to quash the case stating that the charge sheet is defective and does not require him to defend himself.

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija displays torture marks inflicted on him during his detention

According to him, the charge sheet does not list the exact offensive words he used in the tweets against Mr Museveni and Lt Gen Kainerugaba.

Kakwenza’s lawyers said the court should either throw out the case or refer it to the High Court for proper determination, on grounds that his (Kakwenza’s) rights were violated by the security operatives who subjected him to torture while in detention.

After his release on bail last Tuesday, Kakwenza was rearrested from Kitalya Prison and dumped at his home in Iganga a day later.

On December 28, last year, Kakwenza was picked up by a joint security team from his home in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb and detained for days before he was arraigned in court.