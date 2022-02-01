Kakwenza asks court to release his passport to travel for treatment

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija in the dock at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on February 1, 2022. PHOTOS/ DAVID LUBOWA 

By  Betty Ndagire



  • Kakwenza’s passport was last month deposited in court as one of the requirements for his release on bail after spending several days in detention on charges of offensive communication.

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who was tortured by security operatives while in detention following his arrest for allegedly insulting President Museveni and his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has asked court to release his passport to allow him travel abroad for proper medical examination and treatment.

