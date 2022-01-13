Prime

Kakwenza lawyers to court: We want details of session

Mr Kakwenza Rukirabashaija speaks to the media before his arrest. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Veronica Kayaga  &  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The novelist was on Tuesday morning  charged with two counts of offensive communication before being sent to Kitalya prison.
  • Prosecution states that Mr Kakwenza on December 24, last year, in Kampala, willfully and repeatedly, used his Twitter handle @KakwenzaRukira, to disturb the peace of President Museveni and the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, with no purpose of legitimate communication.

Lawyers representing satirical novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija have written to the Chief Magistrate at Buganda Road Court in Kampala, demanding a copy of certified proceedings that culminated into the charging and remanding of their client to Kitalya government prison on Tuesday morning.
Mr Kakwenza, who had been held incommunicado for the last two weeks for allegedly using social media and making abusive and belittling tweets against First Son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and his father, President Museveni, was charged before court in the absence of his lawyers and the media.

