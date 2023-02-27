School heads given 5 days to report to new stations

Education authorities in Busia Municipality have given a five-day ultimatum to newly-transferred head teachers to report to their new stations or face disciplinary action.

The directive ends on Friday.

About three weeks ago, Mr Robert Bagonza, the town clerk, effected the transfer of all the headmasters in seven government-aided schools within the municipality.

However, the said affected head teachers have since refused to leave or hand over offices to the incoming leadership.

To enforce the transfers, Mr Aggrey Mangeni Munyororo, the Municipal Education Officer, and Mr Godfrey Barasa, the inspector of schools, held a crisis meeting last week and directed the affected head teachers to move to their new duty stations.

“We carried out these transfers after a careful analysis which targets to see the academic performance improvement across all the government-aided schools within the town,” Mr Mangeni told the head teachers.

He added: “We want all headmasters to move to their new stations, and will take punitive measures against those who have refused, including interdiction, because these are public standing orders.”

Mr Barasa said he had heard that some headmasters were refusing to relocate, claiming that they had set up “good academic standards” in their previous schools, which he described as “illogical”.

“If you are telling us that you can’t be transferred because you have set good academic standards in your school, we are saying move to the new school so that they can benefit from you,” he added.

To that effect, the education officials have given the affected head teachers up to Friday to report to their new stations or risk serious reprimand, saying the officials are public servants who should not resist public standing orders.





Transfer changes

In the transfers issued by the department of education, Mr Martin Mathias Mugeni was transferred from Madibira PS to Buchicha PS while Ms Justine Agaba was moved from Buchicha PS to Busia Border PS.

Ms Rose Muniala is now the new head teacher of Busia Integrated PS, having been transferred from Busia Border Primary School. Mr Bazir Guloba was transferred from Busia Integrated PS to Marachi PS, while Mr Sam Bwire is the new headmaster of Mawero East PS, having been transferred from Marachi PS.

Other transfers have seen Mr Siraji Majibo moved from Mawero East PS to Madibira PS and Mr Hassan Wafula made the head teacher of Arubaine PS.