Security arrests three suspected ADF agents

The security terror task team has arrested three suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) agents during counter terror operations in areas of Kamwengye and Ntoroko districts.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, told journalists in Kampala on Tuesday that one suspect was arrested over an attempted petrol bomb attack targeting three motorcycles that were parked during night prayers at Nabi church in Biguli cell, Biguli ward in Kamwenge District, on April 7.

He added that the suspect and his accomplice tried to escape using their motorcycle but were aggressively pursued by the church security guard and other church members.

“The suspect is in police cells as investigation into the matter continues,” Mr Enanga said.

In Ntoroko District, security personnel intercepted two suspected ADF operatives as they tried to cross into the Democratic Republic of Congo through Haibale parish, Bweramule Sub-county. The suspects include a 58-year-old refugee at Kyaka II refugee settlement, and a 23-year-old Congolese national. The suspects claimed they were going to collect their National IDs.

Upon search, security personnel said the suspects were found with explosive devices and transferred to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces division headquarters in Muhoti, Fort Portal.

“As joint security agencies, we continue with our operations aimed at deterring and dismantling the ADF infrastructure in the country and any other deadly plots against Ugandans and other citizens in the country,” Mr Enanga said.

In a related development, police Counter Terror Task teams are tracking down 16 family members in Kampala City, who disappeared from their homes and allegedly joined ADF.

While addressing the media in Kampala on Monday, Mr Enanga said the suspects are residents of Konge-Lukuli parish, Makindye Division in Kampala City.

He said they sold off their shops, boda bodas and other household properties in their possession before allegedly joining the terror group.

“They later sent an audio message saying; “we have decided to go and join the best Muslim community, there is no good or best [sic] Muslim people in Konge than the ones we are joining,” Mr Enanga said.