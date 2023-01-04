Suspected ADF collaborator arrested in Mayuge

Police in Mayuge District have arrested a suspected collaborator of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

In an interview with the Monitor yesterday, Ms Diana Nandaula, the Busoga East police spokesperson, said during interrogation, the suspect revealed that he was renting a room in Buseyi ‘A’ Village, Nakalama Sub-county, Iganga District, but was visiting relatives in Malongo Sub-county, Mayuge District, where he was arrested.

Ms Nandaula said the arrest followed a tip-off from residents in Malongo Sub-county.

“Residents of Malongo Sub-county, Mayuge District got concerned about the new person in the village and informed security operatives who arrested the suspect,’’ she said.

She added that when the police searched the suspect’s room in Iganga, they recovered a bomb-making device, walkie-talkie, bundles of chopped wires, iron bars and motorcycle number plates, among other items.

Ms Nandaula said the suspect’s landlord told them that a different person was renting the room and that she did not know the suspect.

The suspect was later driven by security operatives to Kampala for further interrogation.

Last week, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) captured seven suspected ADF rebels in Kyobe, Bweramule Sub-county in Ntoroko District.

Lt Col Saul Nabimanya, the commander of 8th Battalion, said they first captured three rebels, who emerged from their hideout to steal food from deserted homes.

He said the trio, who pleaded not to be shot dead by the UPDF soldiers after being captured, revealed the whereabouts of four of their colleagues who were still in hiding.

Lt Col Nabimanya said those captured were between the ages of 12 and 14 years, adding that an operation was still ongoing to capture more.

On December 13, the rebels killed three civilians, a UPDF soldier, and injured two. Fighting between rebels and UPDF soldiers displaced 8,000 people.

The latest arrest brings to 29 the number of alleged ADF collaborators who have been captured since December 13, 2022.

In Busoga, one was previously captured in Luuka, while five were arrested in Namugongo Sub-county, Kaliro District.

At least 22 guns have been recovered from the ADF who have since suffered 26 fatalities, according to the UPDF.