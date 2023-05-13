Security guard shoots colleague dead in Makindye

A guard attached to a private security firm in Kampala is on the run after allegedly shooting a colleague dead in their rented house in Kalule Zone, Lukuli Parish, Makindye Division.

John Mujumbi, a 25-year-old security guard attached to Capital Guards and Patrol was allegedly shot dead by his colleague and roommate, Peter Ochoroi, 26, at around 12:30pm following a disagreement on Saturday. The two were attached to the same security firm and have been sharing a rented room provided by their employer.

“Both guards were armed with SAR semi-automatic rifles, each loaded with five rounds of ammunition. Their assigned duty was to provide security at IDAK Apartments in Konge during nighttime, as per their supervisor's instructions,” KMP deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Eyewitnesses told police that they heard an argument between the two guards, conducted in a language they did not understand and shortly thereafter, a gunshot was heard originating from the same room.

“The police swiftly responded to the scene, accompanied by the divisional team and the scene of crime officers. The victim was immediately rushed to Mulago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.

Two rifles and small magazines capable of holding five rounds each were recovered from the gurads’ house.

“Two sets of company uniforms were found in the room. Preliminary findings indicate that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead, resulting in profuse bleeding,” ASP Owoyesgyire added.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear and is currently under investigation by detectives.