Private guard shoots shopkeeper in attempt to foil traffic offender’s escape

An armed guard attached to a private security firm is in police custody on attempted murder charges after he shot and injured a shopkeeper in attempt to restrain a traffic offender from escaping a motor crash scene in Wandegeya, Kampala.

Milton Apuret attached to B-safe Security Company is said to have shot and injured one Geoffrey Mwesigwa who was busy inside his shop adjacent to the supermarket where the Saturday morning Jujju Road crash had happened.

While on duty, Apuret reportedly observed a motorist causing an accident that resulted in damage to part of the shop window for Tipy Nice Ltd Super market along Jujju Road.

“In an effort to prevent the driver from fleeing the scene, Apuret discharged his firearm, inadvertently injuring a nearby individual, identified as Mwesigwa Geoffrey, who was inside his shop adjacent to the supermarket,” KMP deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.

By the time police arrived at the scene of the 4:42am crash, Mwesigwa had already been evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

Additionally, the alleged motor vehicle involved in the accident had been removed from the scene by the traffic officers for further investigation.