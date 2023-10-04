Seven NUP supporters arrested ahead of Bobi Wine return fete

The Entebbe police led by the Entebbe Main Police Station OC, Mr Ivan Kareiga have arrested seven National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters and leaders in Entebbe municipality and Katabi town council ahead of the much-anticipated return of party leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine from his mobilisation tours in South Africa and canada tomorrow.

The NUP members were picked up at Abaita Ababiri by the police as they gathered and chanted party slogans ahead of the event themed "One Million March to Entebbe."

The Wakiso District NUP women’s forum leader, Ms Joyce Nabatta who was part of the group said preparations are in high gear to welcome Mr Kyagulanyi despite the increased presence of security deployment.

Police officers bundle NUP members onto a waiting police truck at Abaita Ababiri along the Entebbe-Kampala Highway on October 4, 2023. Photo/ Paul Adude

“It’s true there is a lot of security deployment but we believe it’s there to protect us not to stop us from welcoming the nation’s leader who was voted by the people, President Kyagulanyi Sentamu tomorrow at 10am at Entebbe International Airport,” she said.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy PRO ASP Luke Owoyesigyire told Monitor that so far seven Bobi Wine supporters are in detention following todays arrest.