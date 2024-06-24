Six guards remanded for threatening to shoot at minister
- When the minister and her team arrived at the site at around 10 am on Thursday, the armed guards attached to Wolves Security Company reportedly refused to open the gate until the police team intervened.
- After inspection, the same security guards allegedly blocked the convoy and cocked their guns threatening to shoot.
Six security guards attached to a private security company were on Monday remanded to Ndorwa prison after they all pleaded not guilty to seven charges of threatening violence against the state minister for minerals, Ms Phiona Nyamutoro, and her team of technocrats last week.
Court presided over by the Kabale grade one magistrate, Julius Mutabazi heard from the prosecution led by Ms Rachael Nkwanzi that on June 20 at Butare-Katijo town council in Rubanda District, the private guards attached to Wolves Security Company with intent to annoy or intimidate threatened to shoot at Ms Nyamutoro; a geologist at the ministry of Energy and mineral development, Ms Allen Ndyanabo; police liaison officer in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, SP Bernard Katwalo; Zonal mineral police for Kigezi region, ASP Nesterio Kiiza ; ASP Solomon Okello, mineral police officers PC Asilu Kassim and Joseph Obete.
The suspects included the security firm’s branch in charge of Kisoro and Rubanda districts, Mr Norbert Okurboth, 35; Robert Mucunguzi, 25; Anthony Niwagaba, 20; Hassan Oman, 25; Deus Kiiza, 27 and Matias Kajugo, 58.
Their attempt to apply for bail failed because they did not have sureties to present before the court.
“You are hereby remanded to Ndorwa government prison until July 18. Witness summons are hereby issued,” the magistrate said.