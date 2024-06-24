Six guards remanded for threatening to shoot at minister 

Six security guards attached to a private security company were on Monday remanded to Ndorwa prison after they all pleaded not guilty to seven charges of threatening violence against the state minister for minerals, Ms Phiona Nyamutoro, and her team of technocrats last week.

Court presided over by the Kabale grade one magistrate, Julius Mutabazi heard from the prosecution led by Ms Rachael Nkwanzi that on June 20 at Butare-Katijo town council in Rubanda District, the private guards attached to Wolves Security Company with intent to annoy or intimidate threatened to shoot at Ms Nyamutoro; a geologist at the ministry of Energy and mineral development, Ms Allen Ndyanabo; police liaison officer in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, SP Bernard Katwalo; Zonal mineral police for Kigezi region, ASP Nesterio Kiiza ; ASP Solomon Okello, mineral police officers PC Asilu Kassim and Joseph Obete.

Six security guards attached to a private firm have been arraigned before Kabale grade one magistrate, Julius Mutabazi and charged with seven counts of threatening violence following their arrest on accusations that they threatened to shoot at the State Minister for Minerals,… pic.twitter.com/Nw3BTnc1kT — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 24, 2024