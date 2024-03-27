Fight against corruption, Museveni tells ministers

President Yoweri Museveni has urged the newly appointed ministers to fight against corruption and mobilize the masses on wealth creation.

"Corruption is a distorter since it undermines a lot of efforts but if you do the two things; wealth creation mobilization and fighting corruption, 80 per cent of the work will be done," he said.

The President made the remarks Wednesday at State House-Entebbe, during the swearing-in ceremony of the six newly appointed ministers.

The ministers who were vetted and approved by the Parliamentary Appointments Committee on Monday were sworn in by the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms Lucy Nakyobe and witnessed by President Museveni.

They include; the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Ms Lillian Aber, the Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Dr Kenneth Omona and the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Florence Wamala Nambozo.

Others are, the Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development in charge of Minerals, Ms Phiona Nyamutoro, the Minister of State for Trade, Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi and the Minister of State for the Youth and Children, Mr Balaam Barugahara.

President Museveni who congratulated the new ministers upon their appointment also tasked Mr Balaam to encourage the youth to embrace any of the four sectors of the economy that can help them to create wealth.

He named the four sectors as commercial agriculture, manufacturing and artisanship, services and ICT.

The President also pledged to pardon some opposition politicians and members who are being accused of mobilising the youth to stage illegal protests in the form of burning car tyres on the roads during the 2011 election campaigns.