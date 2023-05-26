Suspect drops dead at police station

Police in Rukungiri District are investigating circumstances under which a 26-year-old man identified as Benjamin Akampa aka Kyojo, a resident of Kitojo Central, Buyanja Sub County, suddenly died in police custody at Buyanja police station.

The suspect was detained over the theft of a Hisense Television set valued at Shs1,600,000.

"The complainant (Allan Atweta) together with Niwamanya Ivan, Tumuhairwe Merry, Tumuhabirwe Yusufu and others started searching for the suspect. They called him and he revealed that he was in a bar at Marumba Trading Centre where they proceeded, picked him and took him to a certain house where it has been established that they beat him up," Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, said.

Mr Maate adds that after Akamba failed to reveal where the TV was, they took him to Buyanja Police Station and he was duly detained.

He notes that at about 7:20pm Thursday evening when SPC Begumisa Bazira opened the cells, he found Akampa lying down facing up and on checking him, he was dead.

Mr Maate added that statements obtained from other suspects in custody indicate that the deceased started complaining of stomach pain and was convulsing as if he was drunk.

The body has been taken to Rwakabengo HC III mortuary for postmortem.