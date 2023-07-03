Three arrested over murder, robberies in Wakiso

Security operatives in Kakiri, Wakiso District have arrested three suspected robbers who have been terrorizing people in the area using machetes.

Maj Charles Kabona, the spokesperson of the First Division Kakiri Barracks said the three suspects were arrested over the weekend during their operations in Bulabakulu village in Mende Sub County.

The suspects include; Isa Kalulu, 36 and Mathias Nsamba, 34, all from Gayaza, and Alex Okello, 24, from Bukedea District.

“These people who use army uniforms have been operating in the areas of Wakiso, Kakiri, Mende Sub County, Kazinga village and Kyebando. We still have them in our custody and we shall take them to court-martial,” he said.

Mr Kabona said they carried out the operations following the spate of killings and robberies in the Kazinga Swamp area and along Bulabakulu village road.

“In a short period of time, over nine bodies have been found along this road and according to our investigations, these people are one of those behind the killings. We’re going to track them until the last one,” he said.

Wakiso District Police Commander SSP Robert Katuramu promised to establish a police post around that area and they will be assisted by the army.