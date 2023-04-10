Five arrested over murder, robberies in Wakiso

Police in Gayaza have arrested five people suspected to be behind the recent spate of murders and robberies in Wakiso District.

The suspects are said to be part of the gang that has been robbing schools and killing security guards in the district.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Luke Owoyesigyire, said the arrest followed a tip off from the public.

ASP Owoyesigyire said police conducted surveillance in the areas of Kasangati in Wakiso District and arrested the group in their hideout in Kasangati. However, the commander of the group is still at large.

“During the operation, the police recovered eight sharpened pangas, six pit axes, five spanners, two Bajaj motorcycles and a box of nails,” he said.

A source close to the investigations, who asked not to be named to speak freely, said one of the suspects told police detectives that their intentions were to rob and raise money to start a business in Kampala City.

The source added that the suspects allegedly robbed a school last month.

Police say the criminals were planning to shift their activities from Kasangati to Namugongo Division in Wakiso District.

ASP Owoyesigyire said, the suspects are currently detained at Kasangati police station on the holding charges of Murder and aggravated robbery as investigations into the matter continues.