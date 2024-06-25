Two witchdoctors remanded over Kiboga girl killed in ritual sacrifice 

The Chief Magistrate Court in Kiboga District on Tuesday remanded to prison two witchdoctors for allegedly killing an 11-year-old girl for ritual sacrifice.

Madina Nakyeyune, a 42-year-old resident of Kirurumba Village and her colleague Hamimu Luyombya, a resident of the same village appeared in court and charged with the murder of Oliver Namanda.

They were remanded until July 5 when they will reappear in the courtroom for further mention of their case.

Namanda, a former pupil at Fairway Nursery School and resident of Bwizibwera Cell in Kiboga District, went missing on June 11 after being sent to vend boiled maize in Kiboga Town, according to Wamala region police spokesperson, Rachel Kawala.

Her mutilated body was a day later found in the bush by a boy who had gone to collect some grass for animals in a piece of land owned by one Mr Sekandi in the same village.

Police said her internal organs like lungs and heart had been removed.

The Canine dog deployed by police at the scene of crime led officers to Ms Nakyeyune’s shrine leading to her arrest. Luyombya was also later arrested.

Speaking to reporters after the court session, the Kiboga Resident District Commissioner, Ms Mariam Nalubega said that senseless murders such as Namanda’s undermine the efforts the government has put in place to protect the citizens.

“I am not going to sit until this matter is resolved. Together with partners, we are going to mount operations to hunt down those who kill people in the name of sacrifice and other senseless murders,” she vowed.

To end this vice, district authorities are working collaboratively with local NGO Cherished Children Foundation and their partners, Project Rescue Children who are rolling out campaigns to end child sacrifice, crackdown on perpetrators.

Speaking at the same press briefing, Mr Ezrah ssebuliba director Cherished Children’s Foundation said they would continuously work closely with security team to see that children get Justice

Cases of child sacrifice have been surfacing in Kiboga District since earlier this year. In April, the directorate of crime intelligence (DCI) arrested a witch doctor, Sulaiman Ssentongo, suspected of having killed two children in Kiboga. Ssentongo reportedly fled to Kireka, Kira Municipality, in Wakiso district, after the alleged murder of the siblings; Sylvia Nantongo aged five and Esther Nakasumba aged two mysteriously went missing.