Museveni in Kenya for bilateral talks with Ruto

President Museveni signs in the book after arriving at State House Kenya for bilateral talks with his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on May 16, 2024. 
 

By  XINHUA

  • The visit follows the recently concluded second session of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) between Kenya and Uganda, during which seven memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed in the areas of public service management, education, SME development, sports, youth, trade, and investment.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni arrived in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Wednesday for a three-day state visit.

Museveni, who was greeted by Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto in Nairobi on Thursday.

During the JMC, both countries committed to ensuring expeditious and full implementation of decisions reached during the sessions of other bilateral meetings, said the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs. 

