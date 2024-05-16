Museveni in Kenya for bilateral talks with Ruto

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni arrived in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Wednesday for a three-day state visit.

Museveni, who was greeted by Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto in Nairobi on Thursday.

The visit follows the recently concluded second session of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) between Kenya and Uganda, during which seven memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed in the areas of public service management, education, SME development, sports, youth, trade, and investment.