We don’t know MP Akamba’s whereabouts- police

The police yesterday said they don’t know the whereabouts of Mr Paul Akamba, the Busiki County Member of Parliament, three days after he was violently rearrested at the premises of the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala moments after he was released on a Shs13m cash bail.

While addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Kampala, during the weekly police press briefing, Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said they didn’t have information on the whereabouts of the legislator.

“I have been waiting for information about him (Mr Akamba) but up to now (yesterday afternoon), I haven’t received the information, but when I get it, I will share,” Mr Enanga said.

By press time last evening, Mr Enanga had not made any update on the whereabouts of the legislator.

Equally, Mr Akamba’s lawyers led by Richard Rugambwa informed the Chief Magistrate at the Anti-Corruption Court of how their client’s whereabouts were unknown.