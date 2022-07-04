Why lawyer was kicked out of court during Besigye case

Security officers kicked out lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde from Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court premises during the hearing of the bail application of Dr Kizza Besigye for flashing a V-sign, which is associated with the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

At the weekend, Mr Ssemakadde took to his twitter, explaining how his human rights were allegedly violated by Mr Marvin Kamuza, the officer whom he said chose not to “arrest him” but rather, “embarrass” him by pushing him out of the court premises.

“Since other pressers were going on uninterrupted, and there was really no offence in flashing the V-sign, ASP Kamuza decided to push me out of the court premises... while threatening to arrest, detain & harass me,” he tweeted.

“I suspect ASP Kamuza wanted to provoke a hostile reaction and get justification for his malicious intention to arrest, detain & harass me,” he added.

Mr Ssemakadde also claimed to have been “sexually harassed” in the process for not heeding to

Mr Kamuza’s orders to desist from flashing the V-sign.

Asked why he chose not to follow the officer’s orders, Mr Ssemakadde said:“He personally targeted me for exclusion from the precincts of court because I was using the V-sign to mobilise FDC and Opposition supporters through social media to raise bail money for the release of Dr Kizza Besigye and Mr Lubega Mukaaku.”

“Its blatant discrimination and repression that is incompatible with the values of constitutional democracy. Its class one impunity, but I doubt ASP Kamuza will be reprimanded for it. He had the air of a protected man, an enforcer for some nefarious actors,” he added.

Judiciary spokesperson Jameson Karemani blamed Mr Ssemakadde for misbehaving.

Mr Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, yesterday advised Mr Ssemakadde to file a formal complaint instead of making noise on social media.