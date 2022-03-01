Police probe Ssemakadde over social media rants

Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde addresses the media at CID headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala, February 28, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The lawyer denied the allegations against him.

Police yesterday released Mr Isaac Ssemakadde, the executive director of Legal Brian Trust, on bond as they commenced investigations into his alleged use of abusive language against a High Court judge.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.