Police probe Ssemakadde over social media rants

Police yesterday released Mr Isaac Ssemakadde, the executive director of Legal Brian Trust, on bond as they commenced investigations into his alleged use of abusive language against a High Court judge.

Police on February 21 summoned Mr Ssemakade to go to Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala, to record a statement in connection with the alleged use of abusive language against the head of the Civil Division of High Court, Musa Ssekaana.

The spokesperson of CID, Mr Charles Twine, told Daily Monitor that Mr Ssemakadde was interrogated on the use of offensive communication and cyber stalking of Justice Ssekaana and other high-ranking government officials.

“He was given a State bond and he is expected to report back on March 21 for further inquiries,” he said.

Sources privy to the investigation said Mr Ssemakadde recorded a plain statement and denied the allegations against him.

The sources further revealed that a team under Cybercrime had started tracing the origin of the social media messages, particulars of the Twitter handle where the messages were disseminated from, ownership of the account and the publisher of the alleged tweet.

Addressing the media after being released yesterday, Mr Ssemakadde vowed not to remain silent despite the investigations.

He said he would cross examine the judge in question if the matter proceeds to court.

Trouble for Mr Ssemakkade started on February 1, when the Uganda Judicial Officers Association, through their president Justice Tadeo Asiimwe, accused him of attacking judicial officers together with his colleague, Mr Male Mabirizi.