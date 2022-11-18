Youth protest in Kampala to mark November killings

Youths yesterday held a demonstration as they marked two years since the shooting of dozens of suspected protesters in different parts of the country following the arrest of National Unity Platform leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in Luuka District during the 2021 presidential elections.

Mr David Musiri, a NUP supporter, said he narrowly escaped death since he was in Luuka when the security personnel arrested his colleagues.

“We are here to raise our voices to condemn the acts of dictators,” Mr Musiri said yesterday.

He said he was rushed to a health facility in an ambulance after being assaulted by security personnel.

The demonstrators asked God to punish those who killed their loved ones.

At least 54 people were shot dead by security personnel in different areas after the arrest of Bobi Wine.

Others were arrested and reportedly tortured in detention for days before being dumped at night miles away from their homes. Some of those arrested are still missing, according to their relatives.