November 18/19 riots: Year of pain and still no justice

This photo of the January 4, 2021 Daily Monitor newspaper shows faces of the people that were ruthlessly killed during deadly clashes between civilians and security forces in Kampala during an electoral season. 

By  TABU BUTAGIRA  &  DERRICK WANDERA

What you need to know:

  • This week marks a year since November 18, 2020 violent protests erupted in Kampala and other towns after police arrested then National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in the eastern Luuka District.
  • President Museveni, in an address on November 29, said 54 people were killed, mostly by shooting, during the 3-day disturbances. Police investigated the killings, but shelved the findings contrary to the President’s instructions to make the report public.
  • Starting today, Daily Monitor for the first time serialises the full report showing 8 to 11 of those shot dead were “rioters” while 38 were killed by “stray bullets”.

None of the families that lost loved ones in the November 2020 violent protests has received justice or compensation a year, this week, since the disturbances in which protestors reportedly injured security personnel and destroyed personal and public property.

