Russia asks China for military aid on Ukraine -US media

This Maxar satellite image taken and released on March 11, 2022 shows an overview of damaged buildings and burning fuel storage tanks at Antonov Airport in Hostomel, northwest of Kyiv. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The reports came just a few hours after the White House announced a high-level US delegation would meet with a top Chinese official in Rome Monday

Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine, US media reported Sunday, hours after the White House warned Beijing would face severe "consequences" if it helps Moscow evade sanctions.

