The narrow path can extract wealth from development

‘…yes, it is possible for development to trigger wealth. Development in infrastructure alone, with no household income, will not create wealth …will have no impact…President Museveni can pick a leaf from our president...take the narrow path …and all households in Uganda will have wealth…’ Dr Mugumya, our cousin on holiday from an Asian tiger where he works with a UN agency, was reacting to President Museveni’s new year address to the nation, Saturday December 31, 2022. Three key related concepts stood out in the President’s address, according to Dr Mugumya. First is development, which in the President’s address, refers to infrastructure, notably roads, electricity, water. These are established by the State. They are public goods for the benefit of all citizens. Another key concept is wealth and this was simplified as development at the individual household level; while the third concept raised is the narrow path, which the President says is what leads to heaven, as quoted from the gospel verse. These three hold the secret to our transformation and prosperity. The narrow path, in corporate lingo and practice, is what is called business unusual, going against the established practice, while in the sphere of development theory, it is called The Other Canon school. This school, argues Mugumya, is an antithesis to The Standard Canon school, variously called the Washington Consensus. The latter roots for a purely private sector-led development paradigm, with minimal or no State participation in the economy, while the former holds that the State must take an active dirigiste role in the economy. And President Museveni says the NRM believes in the narrow path. We thus are in the right hands. All we need is a mutually-supportive combination of these three pillar concepts and prosperity will fall in line.