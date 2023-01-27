Time to separate Entebbe Airport from CAA

The past week has been challenging for the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority to say the least. A public relations storm of epic proportions that has culminated in sweeping changes across the customer facing front desks at Entebbe International Airport.

But when all the dust settles, will these changes stick or will this be a false dawn for Uganda’s travelling public? The answer to that is locked in time. But problems of this nature are often rooted in wider system issues. For one, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) should not be running an airport in a modern aviation industry.

Separating the regulation of civil aviation from the operation of airports is an important industry best practice for several reasons. It allows for greater independence and impartiality in the regulation of civil aviation. When the same organisation is responsible for both the regulation of civil aviation and the operation of airports, there may be a conflict of interest. For example, the organisation may prioritise the financial interests of the airport over the safety and security of the civil aviation system.

Secondly, it enables greater efficient and effective management of the airport. Airport operators are able to focus on the day-to-day operations of the airport, such as managing the airport infrastructure, providing services to airlines and passengers, and generating revenue. Meanwhile, the regulatory body can focus on ensuring that the airport is operating in compliance with safety and security regulations.

Additionally, separation allows for greater transparency and accountability. When the same organisation is responsible for both functions, it may be difficult for stakeholders such as airlines, passengers, among other, to hold the organisation accountable for its actions.

Lastly, it allows for better alignment with international standards and best practices. Many international aviation organisations, such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), recommend the separation of the regulation of civil aviation from the operation of airports as an industry best practice. A number of African countries with varying levels of industry growth have already effected this including Uganda’s neighbours Rwanda and Kenya. It represents the next step in the maturity of our industry and ties into the airport infrastructure development that is currently ongoing.

One way to separate the two functions is to establish separate government agencies for the regulation of civil aviation and the operation of airports. The regulatory agency, which in this case is the UCAA, would be responsible for enforcing safety and security regulations, while the airport operator would be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the airport.

Another way to separate the two functions is to privatise the operation of airports. This would involve transferring the ownership of the airport from the government to a private company. The regulatory agency, the UCAA would still be responsible for enforcing safety and security regulations, while the private airport operator would be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the airport.

A third way to separate the two functions is to establish a public-private partnership between the government and private companies. In this model, the government would retain control of the regulatory functions, while private companies would be responsible for the operation and management of the airport.

A fourth way is transforming the airport into a company that is owned and controlled by the government, but operates as an independent entity. Ultimately, the best approach will depend on specific national needs. The important thing is that the separation of the two functions is done in a clear and transparent manner, with clear lines of responsibility and accountability.