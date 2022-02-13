Empower local investors to have say in economy

Finance minister Matia Kasaija (2nd left) exchanges documents with Ms Enrica Pinetti (right) after signing an agreement with the Finance ministry to establish a coffee processing plant in Uganda, on February 10, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Local investors
  • Our view: People in government need to wake up to the fact that what is good for foreign investors is good for local investors too. Government good do well to borrow a leaf from South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment  policy. 

On Thursday, Ministry of Finance and Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Limited, owned by Italian business personality Enrica Pinetti, signed an agreement that is meant to pave way for the establishment of a coffee processing plant in Kampala Industrial and Business Park Namanve.

