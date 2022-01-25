A decade of African coups

A man sitting on his motorcycle gestures as people gather at Nation square to support military in Ouagadougou on January 24, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In Burkina Faso, the Sahel state's army announced a takeover, ousting President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who was first elected in 2015 but faced rising anger over his inability to stop a brutal jihadist conflict. 

The military power grab in Burkina Faso appears to be the latest in a series of coups across Africa over the last decade:

