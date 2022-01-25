Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso

This video grab taken from a video obtained by AFPTV from Radio Télévision du Burkina (RTB) on January 24, 2022 shows Captain Sidsoré Kader Ouedraogo, spokesman for the junta, with uniformed soldiers announcing on television that they have taken power and 'put an end to the power' of Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, in Ouagadougou. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A government source had said Kabore was "exfiltrated" from his home late Sunday by his presidential guard "before the arrival of armed elements who fired on the vehicles of his convoy".

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.