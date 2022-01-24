Burkina Faso: From popular uprising to soldiers' revolt

Burkina Faso soldiers are seen deployed outside the National TV in Ouagadougou on January 24, 2022. Mutinous troops in Burkina Faso arrested and detained President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and his ministers on Monday, demanding more resources for the battle against Islamist insurgents, security sources told AFP.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kabore was re-elected on November 22, 2020, but insecurity meant hundreds of thousands of people are unable to vote.

With Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore being held by mutinous troops, we look at the troubled West African country plagued by unrest and jihadist violence.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.