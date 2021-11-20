November riots: How victims were killed

141. Wandegeya CRB 532/2020, death by shooting of Willy Kayondo

On 18/11/2020 at around 17: 30hrs during the riots at Kubili round-about, Willy Kayondo, 26, R/O [resident of] Mukwenda zone Makerere, Kawempe Division, was hit by a stray bullet during the process of quelling the violent rioters by patrollers on a military pick-up truck. He was walking on the road amidst rioters. His body was taken to the city mortuary.

142. Wandegeya GEF 032/2020, death by shooting of Sophie Kusasira

On 18/11/2020 at around 17:30hrs while quelling violent rioters at Kalerwe B market, the security team of police and LDU fired bullets and Sophie Kusasira, 25, a food vendor R/O Katewe Zone, Kawempe Division in Kampala District was hit by a stray bullet. She was taken to Mulago hospital but died the next day.

143.Wandegeya CRB 540/2020, death by shooting of Lemmy Musisi

On 20/11/2020 at around 11: 00hrs, Lemmy Musisi,24, a mechanic R/O Kasubi Rubaga Division, Kampala District was shot at. It is alleged that he was among the rioters on Bombo Road. He took off into the trench where he was shot from by the security team quelling the violent rioters. He was rushed to Mulago hospital where he died from. Scene visited and case under inquiry.

144. Wandegeya CRB 541/2020, death by shooting of Joshua Ssemanda

On 20/11/2020 at Zamarik Road on Nakivubo Channel, one Joshua Ssemanda,19, a mechanic R/O Lungujja Zone 8, Rubaga Division in Kampala District was hit by a stray bullet during the violent riots. This report made to police by phone no. 0706905576. Body was taken to Mulago hospital for examination. The body was later identified by Fred Nsubuga, father of the deceased, at the city mortuary.

145. Old Kampala GEF 071/2020, death by shooting of Ayub Kongola

On 18/11/2020 at around 19:00 at Valley Park, Kiganda Zone, Kisenyi II Parish, Central Division in Kampala District, Ayub Kongola,45, a businessman, was hit by a stray bullet released by security officers quelling violent rioters. The body was taken to city mortuary for postmortem.

146. Old Kampala GEF 072/2020, death by shooting of Grace Walungama and No. AX 017132 Hussein Senoga.

On 18/11/2020 at around 17:00hrs at Kosovo-Lungujja Parish, Rubaga Division in Kampala District, Grace Walungama,28, a mechanic, R/O Kosovo Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala District and No. AX 017132 Hussein Senoga were shot dead by L/Cpl Mugisha Augustine attached to Lugala Detach.

The Senoga’s body was evacuated by the military pick-up. It is alleged that while responding to a call about riot, L/CPL Mugisha shot at civilians who were trying to disarm No. AX 017132 Senoga and in the process, Grace Walungama was shot, and died instantly.

That as civilians charged on the suspect, he shot again and the bullet got AX 017132 Senoga, killing him instantly. Walungama’s body was taken to city mortuary for postmortem. Investigations into the alleged killings were taken over by UPDF, the suspect was arrested and is pending court martial.

147. Old Kampala GEF 074/2020, death by shooting of Absolom Kasirye

On 19/11/2020 at around 12:00hrs at Mengo Market, Rubaga Division in Kampala District, Absolom Kasirye, 21, R/O Rubaga was hit by a stray bullet released by an unknown person. Body taken to city mortuary for postmortem.

148. Old Kampala GEF 075/2020, death by shooting of Ndugwa Twahir, alias Innocent

On 19/11/2020 at around 11:00 at Kiganda Zone, Central Division in Kampala District, one Twahir Ndugwa alias Innocent, 23, a casual labourer and R/O Kisenyi-Kakajo Zone, Central Division in Kampala District was hit by a stray bullet released by an unknown person. Body taken to city mortuary for postmortem.

149. Old Kampala DEF 078/2020, death by shooting of Charles Semakula

On 19/11/2020 at around 11:00hrs at Social Centre-Kisenyi, Central Division in Kampala District, Charles Semakula, a boda boda rider, was hit by a stray bullet. Scene visited, postmortem done as inquiries continue.

150. Old Kampala DEF 080/2020, death by shooting of Amos Ssegawa

On 19/11/2020 at Cornerstone on Kafumbe Mukasa Road, Amos Ssegawa,15, Student at Lubiri High School, was hit by stray bullet. He was rushed to Mulago hospital where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained. Scene visited, postmortem done and inquiries ongoing.

151. Owino SD 18/24/11/2020, attempted murder of Munabi Zimaru

On 24/11/2020 at around 09:30hrs at Nakivubo Settlement-Kisenyi in Kampala District, Alex, Mukiga and Jovan were allegedly shot and seriously injured by yet to be identified security officers allegedly dressed in black uniform. Victims undergoing treatment, suspect (s) not yet identified as inquiries continue.

152. Old Kampala DEF 076/2020, attempted murder of Hamuza Kalume

On 18/11/2020 at Bakuli, Rubaga Division in Kampala District, Hamuza Kalume,47, a Congolese refugee, was hit by a stray bullet released by unknown person. The victim is undergoing treatment, suspect not yet identified as inquiries continue.

153. Nansana GEF 003/2020, death by shooting of five persons

On 18/11/2020 at around 18:00hrs, during the quelling of riot in Nansana Division, the following died after being hit by stray bullets:

a. Daniel Napulira , 25, R/O Nabweru South Cell-Kibwa.

b. Junior Semanda, 25, a boda boda rider at Hippo Stage Kabumbi, R/O Nansana East 2B Nansana Wakiso District.

c. Reagan Robert,25, a boda boda rider at Hippo Stage Kabumbi, R/O Nansana East 2B, Nansana, Wakiso District.

d. Peter Kintu , 25, a R/O Nansana East 2A.

e. Nabawanuka alias Mama Jackie R/O Nabweru South.

It is alleged that all the deceased persons were participating in a riot and they overpowered the police officers at Nansana Police Division until army and LDU officers from Kakiri Barracks were deployed.

154. Kisenyi Police Post SD 13/19/11/2020, death by shooting of Huzairu Kiruta

On 19/11/2020 at around 12:00hrs at Muzaana Zone, Central Division in Kampala District, Huzairu Kiruta,27, was hit by a stray bullet released by an unknown person during the process of quelling violent rioters by security personnel. Body was taken to city mortuary for postmortem.

155. Bulooba CRB 261/2020, death by shooting of Sadam Mwebesa

On 18/11/2020, Sadam Mwebesa was shot by an LDU officer while participating in a riot at Kasafa village, Buloba in Wakiso District. The rioters had stoned one Solya Fred, an LDU officer who was putting off fire set by the rioters on the road. He was taken to Mulago National Referrral Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by night.

156. Kawempe CRB 1231/2020, Murder by shooting of Gift Nsubuga

On 18/11/2020 at an unknown time at Kyebando Erisa Zone, one Gift Nsubuga, M/J, 16, was shot dead by unknown person (s).

It is alleged that as the police and military were quelling the riots, bullets were fired and a stray bullet caught the deceased.

He had allegedly been sent to buy Yaka at the centre. The body was removed from the scene and taken home by relatives. Upon report, the body was been recovered and taken to Mulago mortuary for postmortem. Witnesses have been interviewed and inquiries are ongoing.

157. Kawempe CRB 1230/2020, death by shooting of Juma Ssendagire

On 18/11/2020 at around 17:00hrs at Kyebando Zone, Juma Sendagire M/A [male adult],27, was shot at unknown time by unknown person (s). That victim was seated on a pick-up cabin at his workplace in Kyebando when a stray bullet hit him in the stomach. He died on the way to Mulago hospital. The body is at Mulago pending postmortem examination. Witnesses have been interviewed and inquiries are ongoing.

158. Nansana CRB 728/2020, malicious damage

On 18/11/2020 at around 15:40hrs at Kyenabweru Road, Nansana Municipality, motor vehicle Reg. No. UBH 089E Ford Ranger, Double Cabin Pick up belonging to one Innocent Kyabasasakyi, 46, businessman, R/O Nansana-Kyebando, Wakiso District was hit and damaged by the rioters. Suspect only known by face, no arrest made and case still under inquiry.

159. Nansana CRB 729/2020, malicious damage of motor vehicle

On 18/11/2020 at around 15:40hours at Kyenabweru road, Nansana Municipality, motor vehicle Reg. No. UAM 949A, Toyota Ipsum belonging to one Okurut Joseph 40yrs, a medical doctor and R/O Kayunga-Wakiso District was hit and damaged by the rioters. Suspects only known by face, no arrest made and case still under inquiry.

160. Nansana CRB 730/2020, malicious damage of motor vehicle

On 18/11/2020 at around 15:40hrs at Yesu Amala in Nansana Municipality, motor vehicle Reg. No. UAZ 778F, X-Trail belonging to Fredrick Katongole,40, an Inspector of Schools in Nansana Municipality and R/O Gayaza-Kasangati in Wakiso District was hit and damaged by the rioters. Suspects only known by face, no arrest made and case still under inquiry.

Military police put out fire in Kireka, near Kampala on November 9,2020. FILE/NMG

161. Nansana CRB: 731/2020, malicious damage of motor vehicle

On 19/11/2020 at around 12:30hrs at Nansana East 11. B, Nansana Municipality, Motor Vehicle Reg. No. UAJ 490Q belonging to the Rev Fr Stelios Kasule, 53, R/O Namungoona, Rubaga Division in Kampala District was hit and damaged by the rioters. Suspects only known by face, no arrest made and case still under inquiry.

162. Nansana CRB 732/2020, malicious damage of motor vehicle

On 18/11/2020 at around 15:30hrs at Yesu Amala, Nansana Municipality motor vehicle Reg. No. UAZ 191X, Toyota Prado belonging to SP Ayatollah Kapuchemut, DPC Nansana Police Division was hit and damaged by the rioters. Suspects only known by the face, no arrest made and case still under inquiry.

163. Nansana CRB 733/2020, malicious damage of motor Vehicle

On 18/11/2020 at around 15:00hrs along Lubigi-Nansana road, Nansana Municipality, motor vehicle Reg. No. UBC 298A Ford-Ranger belonging to Sarah Nakitto,30, a sales officer at Pepsi- Cola Central Province, R/O Namasuba-Masajja, Makindye Division in Kampala District was hit and damaged by the rioters. Suspects only known by face, no arrest made and case still under inquiry.

164. Nansana CRB 734/2020, malicious damage of motor vehicle

On 18/11/2020 at around 16:00hrs on Lubigi-Nansana road, Nansana Municipality, motor vehicle Reg. No. UAS 241U Totota Noah belonging to Peter Ngabire, 50, a technician and R/O Yesu Amala, Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District was hit and damaged by the rioters. Suspects only known by face, no arrest made and case still under inquiry.

165. Nansana CRB 737/2020, malicious damage of motor vehicle

On 18/11/2020 at around 16: 41hrs at Nansana Masitoowa in Nansana Municipality, motor vehicle Reg. No. UAR 884Y Tata Double Cabin belonging to Col. Kalyowa Godfrey, a UPDF Soldier and R/O Nansana West I.B Wakiso District was hit and damaged by the rioters. Suspects only known by the face, no arrest made and case still under inquiry.



166. Nansana MCB 057/2020, Assault

On 19/11/2020 at around 23:30hrs, Faiza Patrick Baguma, 41, an electric engineer, resident of Nansana East II B, Wakiso District was assaulted by rioters but managed to identify one Ali.

PF3 was issued to the victim, suspect still at large and case still under inquiry.

Members of the Public walk with their hands up on Rubaga Road on November 19, 2020, after violent protests erupted in Kampala and other towns when police arrested National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine. PHOTO/FILE

167. Nansana MCB058/2020, Assault

On 19/11/2020 at around 13:00hrs, Muhammad Ngenza, 61, a self-employed, R/O Nansana West II B, Wakiso District was assaulted by rioters but managed to identify one suspect as Mujuni.

PF3 was issued to the victim, suspects still at large and case still under inquiry

168. Nansana CRB 719/2020, incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020 at around 14:00hours at Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District, suspect Francis Byamukama, Sadam Kaweesa, Asharaf Kasoma, Ivan Juujo, Isaac Beinomugisha, Moses Labongo, Sharif Nsubuga and Robert Kayanja were arrested while burning tyres on the road. Police intervened and the suspects reacted by throwing stones at security personnel.

On 20/11/2020, the suspects were taken to court and remanded to Kitalya Prison.

169. Nansana CRB 723/2020, incitement to violence

On 19/11/2020 at 11:00hrs at Nabweru-Lugoba road, Nabweru Division in Wakiso District, Isaac Ssali, a Democratic Party nominated candidate for mayor-Nansana Division, was giving out money to a group of youth to buy tyres and fuel to set fire on the public road.

On 20/11/2020, the suspects were taken to court and remanded to Kitalya Prison.

170. Nansana CRB 725/2020, incitement to violence

On 18/11/2020 at around 14:00hrs at Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District, Farah Suuna, was found in possession of a tyre that he and others were ferrying to burn on the public road.

On 20/11/2020, the suspects were taken to court and remanded to Kitalya Prison.

171. Nansana CRB 724/2020, stealing from a vehicle

On 18/11/2020 at around 18:50hrs at Kyebando in Wakiso District, Steven Ssemakula was arrested stealing an i-pad valued at Shs750,000 from a motor vehicle belonging to a Innocent Nyendwaho.

On 20/11/2020, the suspect was taken to court and remanded to Kitalya Prison.

172. Nansana CRB 726/2020, incitement to violence

On 19/11/2020 at Kyebando in Wakiso District, suspects Isaac Ssejemba, Ali Wandulu, Ronald Ssetyabule, Mansur Muwanga, Bashir Muwonge, Elvis Rwaheru, Peter Bukenya and Isaac Mutale were arrested burning tyres on the public road, denying other road users access on the accounts of political opinions.

File taken to RSA for perusal and advice.

173. Katooke CRB 210/2020, incitement to violence

On 18/11/20 at around 13:00hrs at Katooke-Nasolo in Wakiso District, Ronald Ssegawa was arrested for burning tyres on the road and mobilising other people to join him in blocking the road.

On 20/11/2020, the suspect was taken to court and remanded to Kitalya Prison.