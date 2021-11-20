November riots: How victims were killed



  • Thursday, this week, marked exactly a year since the November 18, 2020, violent protests erupted in Kampala and other towns after police arrested then National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in Luuka District, eastern Uganda.                                             President Museveni, in an address on November 29, said 54 people were killed, mostly by shooting, during the three-day disturbances. Police investigated the killings, but shelved the findings contrary to the President’s instructions to make the report public.                                                    
  • The report dated December 5, 2020 is signed by police’s Director of Criminal Investigations (CID) Grace Akullo. Below is the sixth instalment of our continuing exclusive serialisation of the report of government investigations into the killings. It details the incidents, suspects and offences.
     

141. Wandegeya CRB 532/2020, death by shooting of Willy Kayondo
On 18/11/2020 at around 17: 30hrs during the riots at Kubili round-about,     Willy Kayondo, 26, R/O [resident of] Mukwenda zone Makerere, Kawempe Division, was hit by a stray bullet during the process of quelling the violent rioters by patrollers on a military pick-up truck. He was walking on the road amidst rioters. His body was  taken to the city mortuary.
 142. Wandegeya GEF 032/2020, death by shooting of Sophie Kusasira 
On 18/11/2020 at around 17:30hrs while quelling violent rioters at Kalerwe B market, the security team of police and LDU fired bullets and Sophie Kusasira, 25, a food vendor R/O Katewe Zone, Kawempe Division in Kampala District was hit by a stray bullet. She was taken to Mulago hospital  but died the next day.
 143.Wandegeya CRB 540/2020, death by shooting of  Lemmy Musisi
On 20/11/2020 at around 11: 00hrs,  Lemmy Musisi,24, a mechanic R/O Kasubi Rubaga Division, Kampala District was shot at. It is alleged that he was among the rioters on Bombo Road. He took off into the trench where he was shot from by the security team quelling the violent rioters. He was rushed to Mulago hospital where he died from. Scene visited and case under inquiry.
 144. Wandegeya CRB 541/2020, death by shooting of  Joshua Ssemanda 
On 20/11/2020 at Zamarik Road on Nakivubo Channel, one Joshua Ssemanda,19, a mechanic R/O Lungujja Zone 8, Rubaga Division in Kampala District was hit by a stray bullet during the violent riots. This report made to police by phone no. 0706905576. Body was taken to Mulago hospital for examination. The body was later identified by Fred Nsubuga, father of  the deceased, at the city mortuary.
 145. Old Kampala GEF 071/2020, death by shooting of Ayub Kongola
On 18/11/2020 at around 19:00 at Valley Park, Kiganda Zone, Kisenyi II Parish, Central Division in Kampala District,  Ayub Kongola,45, a businessman, was hit by a stray bullet released by security officers quelling violent rioters.   The body was taken to city mortuary for postmortem.
 146. Old Kampala GEF 072/2020, death by shooting of Grace Walungama and No. AX 017132 Hussein Senoga.
On 18/11/2020 at around 17:00hrs at Kosovo-Lungujja Parish, Rubaga Division in Kampala District, Grace Walungama,28, a mechanic, R/O Kosovo Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala District and No. AX 017132 Hussein Senoga  were shot dead by L/Cpl Mugisha Augustine attached to Lugala Detach. 
The Senoga’s body was evacuated by the military pick-up. It is alleged that while responding to a call about riot, L/CPL Mugisha shot at civilians who were trying to disarm No. AX 017132 Senoga and in the process, Grace Walungama was shot, and died instantly.
 That as civilians charged on the suspect, he shot again and the bullet got AX 017132 Senoga, killing him instantly. Walungama’s body was taken to city mortuary for postmortem. Investigations into the alleged killings were taken over by UPDF, the suspect was  arrested and is pending court martial.
 147. Old Kampala GEF 074/2020, death by shooting of Absolom Kasirye
On 19/11/2020 at around 12:00hrs at Mengo Market, Rubaga Division in Kampala District, Absolom Kasirye, 21,  R/O Rubaga was hit by a stray bullet released by an unknown person. Body taken to city mortuary for postmortem. 
148. Old Kampala GEF 075/2020, death by shooting of Ndugwa Twahir, alias Innocent
On 19/11/2020 at around 11:00 at Kiganda Zone, Central Division in Kampala District, one Twahir Ndugwa alias Innocent, 23, a casual labourer and R/O Kisenyi-Kakajo Zone, Central Division in Kampala District was hit by a stray bullet released by an unknown person. Body taken to city mortuary for postmortem.
 149. Old Kampala DEF 078/2020, death by shooting of Charles Semakula
On 19/11/2020 at around 11:00hrs at Social Centre-Kisenyi, Central Division in Kampala District, Charles Semakula, a boda boda rider, was hit by a stray bullet.  Scene visited, postmortem done as inquiries continue.
 150. Old Kampala DEF 080/2020, death by shooting of Amos Ssegawa 
On 19/11/2020 at Cornerstone on Kafumbe Mukasa Road, Amos Ssegawa,15, Student at Lubiri High School, was hit by stray bullet. He was rushed to Mulago hospital where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained. Scene visited, postmortem done and inquiries ongoing.

