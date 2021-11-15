Govt report on killings

2. The mode of commission of offences, among others, were:

I. Burning tyres in the middle of the road.

II. Stoning security personnel and civilians.

III. Maliciously damaging both public and private motor vehicles/motorcycles, UG 1313W for Grade I Magistrate and UAJ 972X in Wobulenzi, UG 2307C and UG 0304G in Katwe, UG 0005O in Kyengera, UG 0104Q in Kireka UG 2420C in Kira Division and UG 3452R in Kiboga [District].

IV. Destruction of government facilities; to wit, CCTV (closed-Circuit Television) camera in Mukono, Katwe Market Police Post and Wobulenzi Grade 1 Magistrate Court.

V. Assaulting police officers with dangerous weapons to wit; ASP Kasule Consolata, OC Nakivubo Police Post, was attacked by four men armed with a hammer.

VI. Threatening and forcing female gender putting on yellow T-shirts to undress, thereby assaulting their modesty.

VII. Moving in large groups without observing Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19 and blocking other road users.

VIII. Staging illegal road blocks and robbing valuables from road users while armed with dangerous weapons, and

IX. Attempted arson where fire was lit on fuel Tanker from Kenya in Busia, destined for Iganga and attempted arson of KK Petrol Station at Mizingo in Mityana District.

3. The above incidences took place in the following areas;

I. Kampala Metropolitan area in the districts of Kampala, Mukono, Wakiso.

II. Greater Masaka in the districts of Masaka, Rakai, Kyotera.

III. Wamala Region in the districts of Mityana and Kiboga.

IV. Savannah in Luweero and Wobulenzi.

V. Ssezibwa in Lugazi and Njeru.

VI. Kiira region in Jinja City and Buweng.

VII. Busoga East in the districts of Iganga and Namutumba.

VIII. Busoga North in the districts of Luuka and Kamuli.

IX. Bukedi North in Budaka Town Council.

X. Bukedi South in Busia Town Council.

XI. Aswa in Gulu City.

XII. Arua City in West Nile.

4. Joint security forces namely; UPF (Uganda Police Force) and UPDF (Military Police, UPDF 1st Division [in] Kakiri) countered the rioters where 54 deaths were registered.

5. Some of the rioters confronted the security personnel with stone and other dangerous weapons like pangas, hammers and spears, such as ASP Kasule Consolata, OC Nakivubo Police Post.

6. Out of the above, a number of suspects were arrested and various charges preferred against them.

7. A total of 269 cases involving riotous situation were registered in the country between 18th and 20th November, 2020. Of these, 175 were taken to court, 90 cases are still under enquiry while 04 cases were closed and put away by RSA.

8. 1,035 suspects were arrested, of whom 901 suspects were charged [in] court including Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert Sentamu, 734 were remanded, 167 released on court bail while 113 released on police bond including [Forum for Democratic Change party president] Hon. Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat, 21 cleared and released by police.

9. 51 accused [persons] were convicted and sentenced as follows.

I. Community service were 28.

II. Caution were 20, and

III. Imprisonment for six months were 03.

10. Fifty-four persons died in 49 incidents of death by shooting. Of these, 45 were male adult and 06 female adults and 03 male juveniles.

11. Of the 54 deaths, 11 victims were rioters, 42 victims were hit by stray bullets while 01 victim was knocked by a vehicle motor vehicle Reg. No. UAW-827N that lost control after the driver was stoned by rioters [on] Ben Kiwanuka Street in Kampala District.

12. At the City Mortuary in Mulago, Dr. Byaruhanga Moses, Director Police Health Services, examined 45 bodies (Appendix ii) as follows;

i. 44 victims died due to fire arm injuries, and

ii. 01 victim died due to traumatic injuries

02 bodies were examined from Reginal Referral Hospital Masaka, 01 body was examined from Gombe Hospital, 01 body of Gift Nsubuga was not examined, 01 body of LDU examined by UPDF at Bombo General Military Hospital and 02 bodies examined from Regional Referral Hospital Jinja.