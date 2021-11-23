November riots report: More suspects named

252. Kiboga CRB 626/2020, malicious damage to road

On the 18/11/2020 at around 2240hrs at Kiganzi Village, Kiboga Town Council in Kiboga District, police responded to a riot where a rowdy group was burning tyres on the road. Two suspects: Bukenya Ismail, 20, and Kabugo Clinton, 14, were arrested while others ran away. The case file was submitted to RSA (resident state attorney) and suspects were released on police bond.

253. Kiboga CRB 628/2020, malicious damage to road

On 19/11/2020 at 0720hrs at Kiganzi Road, Kiboga Town Council in Kiboga District, police responded to a call that some people were burning tyres on the road. Three suspects: Sewanyana Kevin, 15, Miiro Dan, 17, and Kawere Ronald, 17, were arrested. The suspects appeared in court on 24/11/2020 and were released on bail.

254. Kiboga CRB 629/2020, doing an act likely to spread disease

On 19/11/2020, at around 0200hrs at Gogonya Village, Kibiga Sub-county in Kiboga District, police found people gathered at a bar while some were drinking alcohol. Six suspects: Sebaduka Iddi, 37, Seiti Willy, 27, Sekimpi Christopher, alias Mpagi, 18, Jauya Denis, 27, Kimenya Joseph, 34, and Damba Shaban, 38, were arrested. Case file was submitted to RSA (resident state attorney) and suspects were released on police bond.

255. Kiboga CRB 631/2020, doing an act likely to spread disease

On 19/11/2020 at about 01:14hrs at Kiganzi Village, Kiboga Town Council in Kiboga District, police found a group of people walking on the road violating curfew, 11 people: Birungi Lydia, 30, Abimanyire Patrick, 19, Kato Yusuf, 15, Kutesa Scovia, 35, Katusabe Tracy, 18, Serugo Joseph, 31, Kiiza Ismail, 67, Asiimwe Festo, 32, Nansikombi Juliet, 19, Katusabe Harriet, 23, and Sentongo Sharif, 21 were arrested. On 24/11/2020, suspects were charged (in court), [and] three were released on bail while eight were remanded.

256. Kiboga CRB 635/2020, malicious damage to road

On 18/11/2020 at around 18:00hrs at Kiboga Village in Kiboga District, one Katongole Mustafaru, 40,,R/O (resident of) Kabakanjagala Village, Kibiga (town council) in Kiboga District was arrested for mobilising people who burnt tyres on the Kiboga-Hoima highway. Suspect was released on police bond and file with RSA (resident state attorney).

257. Kiboga CRB 638/2020, malicious damage to vehicle

On the 19/11/2020 at about 21:15hrs at Nabwendo-Jokero Trading Centre, Muwanga Sub-county in Kiboga District, while a combined motorised patrol team of Uganda Police and UPDF on motor vehicle, reg no UAM 708Y, Toyota double cabin, were on patrol, one Sekyanzi Richard Male, 25, organised a group of youth and they threw stones at them, shattering the passenger window glass. Suspect was on 25/11/2020 charged in court and granted bail.

258. Kiboga CRB 639/2020, malicious damage of property

On 18/11/2020 at around 2100hrs at Kiganzi Village, Kiboga Town Council in Kiboga District, during the riot, Senyonjo John, 32, allegedly organised some youth and burnt a mobile money table, a stool, two charcoal stoves, and four iron sheets, the property of Nankinga Hasifa. Suspect was arrested, charged in court on 25/11/2020 and remanded.

259. Gulu CRB 1307/2020, negligent act likely to spread infectious diseases

On 18/11/2020, one Amuriat Oboi Patrick, presidential candidate on Forum for Democratic Party (FDC) [party] ticket was supposed to have his campaign meeting at Awere football ground in Gulu City and using designated route to the venue. However, he and his agents instead organised a procession with a band and refused to follow the agreed route to the venue. He started addressing a rally at Celereno Market, he was stopped and again defiantly moved near the main market with a huge crowd. From there, he and the group finally moved to the venue without following any of the SOPs (standard operating procedures) laid down by the Ministry of Health in regard to Covid-19. The candidate Amuriat Oboi Patrick was then arrested, but later released on police bond. Case file was forwarded to DPP (Director of Public Prosecution) headquarters through the Regional RSA (resident state attorney) of Gulu.

260. Budaka CRB 690/2020, obstruction on the road

On the 18/11/2020 at around 2139hrs at Mugiti Trading Centre, Kamonkoli Sub-county in Budaka District, eight suspects Mukhwanda Joram, Waira Jackson, Vuzija John, Mudome Collin, Gonsya Constant, Talisuna Amos, Magibi Isaac, and Masaba Aramathan were arrested for participating in a riot and burning tyres in the middle of the road. Scene visited, all the eight suspects were charged in court with obstruction of the road under the Road Act and remanded until 26/11/2020, then, further remanded to 16/12/2020.

261. Arua CRB 2675/2020, doing acts likely to cause spread of Covid-19

On 19/11/2020 at around 1200hrs in Arua City centre, the suspects organised more than 200 members of public/hooligans with whom they matched on the streets of Arua City with People Power placards demanding the release of Hon Kyagulanyi Robert Sentamu, alias Bobi Wine. One red beret with People Power logo, one red hand-kerchief with People Power (movement) logo, two red caps with People Power logo, one red cap without People Power logo, twelve light blue manila papers written on; Free Bobi Wine, West Nile demands Bobi Wine Free and Stop Police Brutality, Free Bobi Wine, Our Future were impounded. On 19/11/2020, the suspects were produced in court for plea and four were remanded to prison until 17/12/2020 while one Hadad Salim was released on court bail.

262. Moroto CPS CRB 585/2020, inciting violence

On 19/11/2020 at about 1500hrs at Kampshahili Village, within Moroto Municipality, Moroto District, one Angela Zaina, the NUP (National Unity Platform party) MP flag bearer, Moroto Municipality together with five others namely Mumbere David, Dembe Sharif, Lobok Machara, Asio Moses and Tumwebaze Edrine were arrested and detained while burning tyres on the road in protest over the arrest of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi. The case file taken to RSA (resident state attorney) and suspects released on police bond.

263. Mbale CRB 1905/2020, doing an act likely to spread disease

On 18/11/2020 at around 1700hrs at Namakwekwe, Kumi Road in Mbale District, one Mwanika Jimmy, Kasingabalya Amos, Kaka Dan and Gidudu Danis together with others still at large gathered without having masks, which was likely to spread disease. When cautioned, others took off and the four were arrested. Scene visited, suspects charged in court on 19/11/2020 and were granted bail. Hearing is for 10/12/2020.

264. Mbale CRB 1904/2020, unlawful demonstration

On 18/11/2020 at around 1600hrs at Industrial Area in Mbale District, one Gutta Junior, 18, a boda boda rider and R/O (resident of) Kolony-Namasaba Sub-county in Mbale District together with a group of youth gathered and blocked Mbale-Kampala highway with big logs and motor vehicle tyres. Police responded, others took off and Gutta Junior was arrested. Scene visited, [suspect] charged [by] court on 19/11/2020 and was granted bail. Hearing is for 10/12/2020.

265. Mbale CRB 1906/2020, inciting violence

On 18/11/2020 at around 2221hrs, a group of youth had gathered without putting on masks and were cautioned to go away, but refused. Police responded and arrested Kasakya Musa, Murechere Amos and Lokoro Knocks and one identified as Manyifu. Scene visited, suspects charged in court on 19/11/2020 and were granted bail. Hearing is for 16/12/2020.

266. Mbale CRB 1914/2020, unlawful assembly and riot

On 18/11/2020 at around 1430hrs, Wanyama Julius, 26, Namatala ward, Industrial Division, and others were moving around inciting people to riot because Bobi Wine had been arrested. Police responded and arrested Wanyama Julius and five others: i. Masaba Idd, 25, R/O (resident of) Nakaloke. ii. Mujere Ayub, 47, a chef, R/O (resident of) Nandala Zone in Nakaloke, iii. Semugenze Frank, 28, a medical officer, R/O (resident of) Kiteso Cell, iv. Modi Emma, 21, peasant, R/O (resident of) Bishop Wasike Road, and v. Mutiaba Saadi, 37, businessman, R/O (resident of) Nakaloke Central Cell. Scene visited, [suspects] charged in court on 19/11/2020 and remanded to Malukhu Prison.

267. Mbale CRB 1907/2020, inciting violence

On 18/11/2020 at around 22:00hrs, one Badiru Mukumbe, Nabuziaa Asuman, Juma Kigenyi and others gathered on Mbale-Soroti road and started burning tyres in Nakaloke Town Council. Police responded, dispersed the crowd and arrested the three suspects. Scene visited, suspects charged in court on 19/11/2020 and were granted bail. Hearing is for 14/12/2020.

268. Mbale CRB 1926/2020, aggravated robbery

On 18/11/2020 at around 19:00hrs at Nakaloke Town Council, a group of youth staged an illegal roadblock and robbed one Nangula Peter of his scrap valued at Shs11,000,000 while armed with pangas and clubs. On information, police responded and arrested: i. Osman Rashid, 29, casual worker R/O Nakaloke Central, ii. Wobulo James, 27, a vendor R/O Entebbe Road in Nakaloke, iii. Muyaba Saadi, alias Musomesa, 37, businessman, R/O (resident of) Nakaloke Central, and, iv. Mutunda Sulaiman, 15, Brick maker, R/O (resident of) Entebbe Road in Nakaloke. Scene visited, suspects charged in court on 25/11/2020 and remanded to Malukhu Prison.

269. Mbale CRB 1910/2020, rioting

On 18/11/2020 at around 14:00hrs, one Mafabi John, Kamya Sulai and Lubaale Andrew were arrested for participating in a riot. Scene visited, suspects charged in court on 19/11/2020 and remanded to Malukhu Prison.