Prime

November riots report: More suspects named

Protesters set fire on Bombo Road on November 19 after the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.  PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:


Last Thursday marked a year since the November 18, 2020 riots erupted after police arrested then National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in the eastern Luuka District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.