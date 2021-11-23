Prime

November riots report: Stray bullets killed 39 victims

Cover page of Daily Monitor newspaper on January 4, 2021 showing faces of some of the people who died during clashes between civilians and security forces in Kampala in November 2020. PHOTO/FILE

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • None of the security personnel who took lives of unarmed citizens has been arrested or tried.

A report of an internal government investigations into the 2020 November riot killings has revealed that 39 out of the 54, or 72 percent, of people shot dead were hit by “stray bullets”.

