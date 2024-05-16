Tricky Bern terrain checks Kiplangat’s speed

Two months ago, Victor Kiplangat admitted that completing the Tokyo Marathon in Japan had been tedious.

The country’s number one marathoner felt the last 6km had been difficult, enroute to finishing a distant 15th place on his World Marathon Major (WMM) debut.

This marked the first time that Kiplangat had ever completed a career marathon outside the top four places. Later, his coach Addy Ruiter highlighted Kiplangat had missed some weeks of training due to illness.

However, Kiplangat had already secured a ticket to the Paris Olympics as the country’s fastest runner during the qualifying window via the 2023 Osaka Marathon in Japan.

After Tokyo, Ruiter and Kiplangat have been working in the build-up to Paris. That 42km event during the Olympics will come on August 10 and Kiplangat will be in the company of Stephen Kissa and Andrew Kwemoi.

The man nicknamed ‘Pastor’ Kiplangat now wants to nick his own form of history by holding the world, Commonwealth and Olympic titles at a go.

And to prepare for Paris, he will on Saturday check his body when he lines-up for the 10-mile race at Bern Grand Prix 10EM in Switzerland. “Running a good race and to test his speed,” Ruiter said of the main goal in Bern.

“It’s just to break training and to see where he is at, at the moment,” said his manager Jurrie van der Velden from Dutch agency Global Sports Communication.

To add the Olympic title to his profile, Kiplangat will need to floor a field that has two-time reigning champion Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge.

The Grand Prix von Bern is a prestigious 10-mile road race that challenges runners with a 204m elevation gain, winding through the historic and scenic streets of Bern. “It will be a hard race,” added Jurrie.

“Running a good race and to test his speed,” Ruiter said of the main goal over the 16.1km route in Bern. Kiplangat won the Commonwealth title in Birmingham, England two years ago before adding the world title during the Budapest Worlds in Hungary last August.

By attempting to win in Paris, Kiplangat will be seeking to emulate his country-mate Stephen Kiprotich, who stormed to Olympic marathon gold at the London 2012 Games on August 12, 2012.

UGANDAN IN ACTION - IN SWITZERLAND

SATURDAY

Grand Prix von Bern 10 Mile: Victor Kiplangat (Men’s 10 Mile)

SUNDAY- RABAT DIAMOND LEAGUE

9pm: Esther Chebet (Women’s 5000m)

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - ATHLETICS: TEAM UGANDA

Men’s Marathon Final (Aug 10): Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa, and Andrew Kwemoi

Paris Olympics Marathon Venues: Hôtel de Ville and Les Invalides

ROAD TO PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - UGANDAN MARATHONERS

MEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Victor Kiplangat (Osaka Marathon, 2nd, 2:06:03 on Feb 26, 2023)

2 Stephen Kissa (Osaka Marathon, 2nd, 2:06:22, Feb 25, 2024)

3 Andrew Kwemoi (Milan Marathon, 1st, 2:07:14 on Apr 2, 2023)

4 Solomon Mutai (Venice Marathon, 1st, 2:07:41, Oct 22, 2023)

Entry Standard: 2:08:10, Qualifying window: Nov 1, 2022 - Apr 30, 2024

KIPLANGAT AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Victor Kiplangat

Date of birth: Nov 10, 1999

Major Events: Half-Marathon, Marathon

Personal Bests: 59:26 (21km), 2:05:09 (42km)

Coach: Addy Ruiter

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden

KIPLANGAT’S MARATHON CAREER

Nov 7, 2021: Istanbul Marathon, 1st (2:10:18)

Apr 24, 2022: Hamburg Marathon, 4th (2:05:09)

Jul 30, 2022: XXII Commonwealth Games, 1st (2:10:55)

Feb 26, 2023: Osaka Marathon, 2nd (2:06:03)

Aug 27, 2023: Budapest World Champs, 1st (2:08.53)