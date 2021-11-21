Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo sets half-marathon world record

Ugandan athlete Jacob Kiplimo. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY 

  • The world half marathon champion Kiplimo won Sunday's race by over two minutes and took one second off the previous world best.

Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo broke the half-marathon world record on Sunday with a time of 57min 31sec.

