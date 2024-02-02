Amoding carries winning mentality back to KCCA

Maureen Amoding is arguably the best female player to have bounced a basketball in Uganda. Her presence has been felt on every team she has featured for.

The 2010 National Basketball League MVP was part of a JT Lady Jaguars side that attempted to challenge the status quo last season but has since returned to KCCA Leopards.

Her start to the season could not have been more commanding. She poured in 32 points and recorded five steals as the Leopards pummelled A1 Challenge 75-33 last Saturday.

"KCCA feels like home to me. Deciding to return wasn't hard, considering my close connections there – Silvester, Martha, and Lean. They're more than teammates; they're friends both on and off the court," Amoding told Daily Monitor.

"There's some unfinished business, but playing with people who understand you makes it worth it," she added.

Amoding, who won four championships with the UCU Lady Canons, was one of the high-profile departures as the Lady Jaguars let go of some senior players -alongside Zainah Lokwameri and Muhaimina Namuwaya.

"Leaving was a mutual decision between management, coaches, and myself. My contract ended, and the club felt they were moving in a different direction. I'm grateful for the opportunity and cherish the memories made during my time there."

Winning mentality

KCCA last won the championship in 2014, with Claire Lamunu as the driving force. The team has since been on a downward trajectory and was pushed out of the semifinals last season.

Players like the experienced Amoding and Perus Nyamwenge -who guided KIU Rangers to its first-ever final- have been added this season to lead a fightback and get KCCA back to the top.

"I'm feeling prepared, mentally and physically, for whatever comes our way. With the amazing teammates by my side, I believe we can achieve great things. I just aim to give my best every time I step on the court and trust in a higher power to handle what I can't control."

KCCA did some house cleaning of its own, letting go of players like Angella Namirimu, Ruth Kirungi, Peace Nakirijja and Martha Nakalembe.

The surviving core has Silvester Kazibwe, Martha Soigi and Leanne Nalunkuuma.

"The team dynamic is fantastic. Everyone is embracing their roles, and the coaches are in sync with the players. Management truly cares about our well-being, both on and off the court. I'm thankful for the supportive environment we have."

Back to finals

Since the emergence of JKL Lady Dolphins, KCCA have been reduced to fighting for third place. JKL and UCU Lady Canons have enjoyed trips to the finals at KCCA's expense.

With KIU Rangers getting in on the finals conversation last season, and the Lady Jaguars having similar ambitions, KCCA will find it even harder to claim the spot and challenge for the championship.

But playing in the finals is the least expected of the team. "Our goal is to make it to the finals," Amoding revealed.

The addition of Amoding coincided with the return of Roger Sserunyigo as head coach at KCCA, and the tactician believes her quality and experience can take the team places.

"She's a leader and has always been a baller. I am happy to coach her again," Sserunyigo noted.

The Leopards' credentials will be tested Friday when they go up against the Lady Canons at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

RESULTS

W: UCU L. Canons 68-1 UPDF

M: Livingstone 55-64 Ndejje

FRIDAY, LUGOGO

W: UCU L. Canons vs. KCCA, 7pm