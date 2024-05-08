BAL: APR grind out second win against AS Douanes

Rwandan side APR improved to 2-1 in the Basketball Africa League Sahara Conference following a hard-fought 66-61 win over hosts and last season’s finalists AS Douanes Tuesday night.



APR, who lost to Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers 86-82 on Day Two, were up against a physical Douanes side that was backed by a partisan crowd.

But guard Obadiah Noel produced yet another heroic performance, which included a game-high 24 points, to get APR over the finish line.

Jean Jacques Boissy had nailed a three-pointer to get the hosts to within one point (60-59) with 33 seconds left on the game clock but it was the free throw line that made the difference in the end.

The two sides were over the foul limit and yet Douanes had no choice but to foul and buy some time.

Dario Hunt, William Robeyns and Ntore Habimana all made clutch free throws to ensure the Rwandan side stayed in control of the game.

Adonis Filer, the other APR player to score in double digits, added 10 points and six rebounds.

Robeyns and Mpoyo finished the game with nine and eight points, respectively for APR.

Jean Jacques Boissy was the only AS Douanes to score in double figures, recording 14 points, while Adama Diakhite came off the bench to add nine.

Abdoulaye Harouna and Mike Fofana contributed eight points each as the home side fell for the second time to finish the first round with a 1-2 record.

Rivers Hoopers remain top of the conference following Tuesday’s 83-64 win over 2022 champions US Monastir.

The Nigerians have a clean 3-0 record and will confirm their place in Kigali, Rwanda for the playoffs with one more victory.

APR are second on the log, while Douanes are third. Monastir, yet to win a game, remain rooted at the bottom of the table.

With Wednesday being a rest day, the four teams will return to action on Thursday for the second round.

Basketball Africa League

Sahara Conference

Tuesday results

APR 66-61 AS Douanes