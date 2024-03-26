BAL-bound City Oilers face Jaguars test

City Oilers players and managers must already be in the groove for the forthcoming Basketball Africa League Nile Conference.

The action tips off April 17 in Cairo, Egypt, with the Ugandan champions going up against home side and last season’s winners Al Ahly, Libya’s Al Ahly and Central African Republic’s Bangui.

Having failed to make the BAL Playoffs in their first season, the nine-time National Basketball League champions will be looking to right the wrongs this time round.

That, however, is a story that will gain momentum after Easter Monday, when the team completes its first round action against UCU Canons.

The immediate focus is on newcomers JT Jaguars, whom Andrew Tendo’s charges face in Wednesday’s game at YMCA in Wandegeya.

Oilers responded to their 60-54 loss to the Namuwongo Blazers with victories over KCCA Panthers, Kampala Rockets, and most recently, Livingstone.

New signings Rogers Dauna and Benjamin Kawumi showed glimpses of what is expected of them at Oilers, with the former named Player of the Game after recording 12 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes.

Kawumi also came off the bench to score 15 points.

The Jaguars will look to rely on the experience of Fadhil Chuma to cause an upset in their first league clash with the champions.

Ian Lubwama and Mark Were are the other players Sudi Ulanga’s charges can rely on.

Oilers are currently second on the 12-team log, with an 8-1 record while Livingstone lie sixth, with a 3-5 record.

In the women’s division, UCU Lady Canons will face off with a plucky Magic Stormer side to start off the evening.

National Basketball League

Wednesday at YMCA

Women

UCU L. Canons vs. Magic Stormers, 7pm

Men