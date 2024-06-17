Edu-Aid starts profiling future stars to open doors

Edu-Aid Africa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young girls through sports, has embarked on a journey to identify young sports talent and profile them with an aim of attracting more scholarship opportunities into the sector.

Spearheaded by Uganda Gazelles and KCCA Leopards guard Maureen Amoding, Edu-Aid held its first initiative last Saturday at Nabisunsa Girls School, one of the best basketball playing institutions in the country.

L-R: Fuba Women's Commissioner Racheal Ainamasiko, national teams' manager Albert Ahabwe, Edu-Aid founder Maureen Amoding, Former Fuba women's commissioner Sandra Munduru Ulanga and Martha Clara Nakato of SRHR Alliance Uganda were amongst the facilitators.

During the event, students received life skills from various stakeholders in the basketball fraternity before engaging in a court session to hone their skills, with the help of some of Uganda’s best players.

Former and Current Fuba Women’s Commissioners Sandra Munduru Ulanga and Racheal Ainamasiko were some of the speakers on the day.

Albert Ahabwe, the National Teams’ manager, was also among the speakers.

Campers and facilitators pause for a picture at the end of last the event held at Nabisunsa Girls School.

The girls were also taken through skill-building sessions facilitated by former and current basketball stars, including Gazelles stars Abby Priscilla Lydia Babirye, Sarah Ageno and Zainah Lokwameri, and Silverbacks players led by Ben Komakech, Ivan Muhwezi and Tonny Drileba.