Edu-Aid starts profiling future stars to open doors
Spearheaded by Uganda Gazelles and KCCA Leopards guard Maureen Amoding, Edu-Aid held its first initiative last Saturday at Nabisunsa Girls School, one of the best basketball playing institutions in the country.
Edu-Aid Africa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young girls through sports, has embarked on a journey to identify young sports talent and profile them with an aim of attracting more scholarship opportunities into the sector.
During the event, students received life skills from various stakeholders in the basketball fraternity before engaging in a court session to hone their skills, with the help of some of Uganda’s best players.
Former and Current Fuba Women’s Commissioners Sandra Munduru Ulanga and Racheal Ainamasiko were some of the speakers on the day.
Albert Ahabwe, the National Teams’ manager, was also among the speakers.
The girls were also taken through skill-building sessions facilitated by former and current basketball stars, including Gazelles stars Abby Priscilla Lydia Babirye, Sarah Ageno and Zainah Lokwameri, and Silverbacks players led by Ben Komakech, Ivan Muhwezi and Tonny Drileba.
The day ended with a selected Gazelles team taking on Nabisunsa in a ten-minute scrimmage that ended 12-10 in favour of the national team.