Fuba edge closer to delivering U18 Afrobasket

As the Fiba Zone V U18 Afrobasket Qualifiers draw closer, preparations are in high gear for host nation, Uganda.

Fuba administration is focused on ensuring the two teams defend home court to eventually book tickets to the continental showpiece slated for August in Johannesburg, South Africa.

And to help that cause, Crown Beverages has offered to hydrate the two teams through preparations and the tournament that tips off on Sunday.

On Wednesday morning, the beverages company delivered cartons of water and soda at the team’s training session held in the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

“At Crown Beverages, we are excited to be part of this tournament. We would like to thank Fuba for giving us this opportunity,” Ernest Raymond Ssentongo, the Brand Manager 7up, said after handing over 200 and 100 cartons of water and soda, respectively.

He added: “We pride ourselves in supporting the growth of sport in the country and we are ready to provide assistance whenever we are called upon.”

What Uganda requires most are the two tickets for the boys’ and girls’ teams to qualify for the finals, and Fuba Head of Marketing and Media, Arnold Katabi believes the support from Crown Beverages will come in handy.

“As Fuba, we are very pleased to be partnering with Crown Beverages for the tournament. The 200 cartons of water and 100 cartons of soft drinks will be a big boost for the tournament hydration needs for the athletes, and our guests. We believe that this is the start of a very long-term relationship with the company,” Katabi said.

The handover was followed by the teams’ training sessions, with head coaches Andrew Tendo (Junior Silverbacks) and John Omondi (Junior Gazelles) passing on the notes in the final bend of the preparations.

Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Somalia are some of the countries that have confirmed taking part in the tournament that tips off on Sunday.

Only the winners in both categories will earn direct tickets to the finals.

Fiba Zone V U18 Afrobasket Qualifiers

Host: Uganda

Venue: Lugogo Indoor Stadium

Dates: June 9-14

Confirmed participants: Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia