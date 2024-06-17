Fuba impressed with Alton Basketball Academy

As the Junior Silverbacks defeated Rwanda in the Fiba Zone V U18 Afrobasket Qualifiers on Friday night, Brighton Galiwango and Mathew Kisakye were some of the players carrying the Ugandan flag.

The two Kibuli SS students are graduates of Alton Basketball Academy and hold it in high regard.

The Academy, in a bid to continue producing more stars for Uganda, is now set to offer more exposure to its players by holding training camps beyond the borders.

On Monday, a group of 30 individuals, including 23 players in three age categories left for Kigali, Rwanda for a summer camp.

“We are proud of this academy and happy that they are coming up with such an initiative,” Hudson Ssegamwenge, the Fuba General Secretary, told Daily Monitor at the team’s flag off held Friday morning at Fairway Hotel.

“We created a Youth Program at FUBA to streamline the works of academies and Alton is one of the registered academies and follows the script,” he added.

Alton holds training sessions every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at Fast Sports Fusion in Bugolobi.

In Kigali, the academy will hold training sessions and play several games against their counterparts Elite Basketball Academy in the U13 (Girls), U16 and U18 boys and girls.

“This is just the beginning, and we aim to achieve long-term benefits to ensure continuity for our athletes,” Alton Asiimwe, the academy proprietor, told the press.

The five-day camp will be held at Lycée de Kigali (LDK) in Nyarugenge District, Kigali.

The U18 side will also have an opportunity to face Kepler University, which is coached by Silverbacks tactician Mandy Juruni.

Alton Basketball Academy Training Camp

Venue: Lycée de Kigali (LDK)

Dates: June 17-21