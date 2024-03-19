KCCA hope to learn from Miracle loss

KCCA Leopards were left soul-searching following their first defeat of the season Friday evening at YMCA, Wandegeya.

The Leopards had won eight games in a row before falling 76-75 to Miracle Ravens to leave Wandegeya with more questions than answers.

Led by eventual Player of the Game Lilian Cherotich, who registered a double-double of 12 points and as many rebounds, the Ravens held their nerves when the stakes were high to complete the job against a more experienced KCCA side.

KCCA head coach Rogers Serunyigo praised the Ravens' shooting on the night but believes his charges have what it takes to bounce back and start yet another winning streak.

“Miracle had an excellent shooting night,” Serunyigo told Daily Monitor after the game.

Complacent

The tactician blamed his players for being complacent on the night by allowing the opponent many open looks that Miracle capitalised on for the win.

“Our defence has been lacking and we failed to step up on a couple of the Miracle shots. We’ve been too comfortable because our scoring has been good.”

Prior to the loss on Friday, KCCA had recorded centuries in their 100-45 and 100-50 victories over YMCA Lady Hamsters and UPDF Lady Tomahawks respectively.

“The ladies understand the process and they will bounce back stronger. I love the way they fought to get within winning the game.”

Winnifred Akello led the scoring for the Ravens, pouring in a game-high 24 points and adding seven rebounds. She was one of the four starters for the Ravens to score in double figures on the night.

Brenda Alyano scored 18 points and picked six rebounds while Susan Amito added 11 points for Arnold Katabi’s charges.

For KCCA, only Perus Nyamwenge and Sylvester Kazibwe managed to get into double figures, contributing 18 and 10 points respectively.

Alyano was five-for-11 from downtown as the Ravens shot 26-for-66 from the field on the night. The Ravens also scored 18 fastbreak points, compared to KCCA’s two.

National Basketball League

Friday results

Women

Miracle 76-75 KCCA

Men

City Oilers 85-73 KCCA

Saturday results

Women

YMCA 51-54 Magic Stormers

JT L. Jaguars 55-33 A1 Challenge

Men

Our Savior 63-43 K’la Rockets