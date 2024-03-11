Ladies take over Lugogo in epic Fuba All-Star Women’s Day event

As the world marked International Women’s Day on Friday, basketball revellers in Uganda were being treated to a buffet of entertainment from female superstars at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The first-ever All-Star Game in Uganda was organised by the Fuba Women’s Commissioner Racheal Ainamasiko and her team to celebrate top female performers in Ugandan basketball.

With last season’s statistics among the parameters used to select the 24 All-Stars, the arena is Lugogo was filled with Uganda’s top talent, with the exception of JKL Lady Dolphins players, who presented various reasons for their absence.

That, however, was never going to dampen the mood on the day. The 24 who made the cut found their pictures hanging inside the arena, adding to the excitement amongst the players and fans.

The organisers ensured that all age brackets were catered for by holding a basketball clinic for female players from different academies. These were taken through drills by those who have been there and done it all in the past.

Angella Namirimu, Ali Mavita, Gloria Kyomugisha, Leanne Nalunkuuma and Olivia Mulwana were the coaches trusted with empowering the young ones during the morning session.

From the morning session, a game involving young rising stars set the pace for what was to come later in the day. Team Mia defeated Team Shifra 48-43, with Belinda Mia and Doreen Nakibuuka taking the top scorer and MVP gongs, respectively.

Fun and games

Whereas the main event of the day was a basketball game involving Team Ageno, captained by JT Lady Jaguars forward Sarah Ageno and Team Perus, led by KCCA Leopards’ Perus Nyamwenge, there were activities beyond that.

Shooting challenges, Stand For Cash and Beer, Belly Train Challenge and Dribble Musical Challenge were some of the fun activities that attracted massive participation from the crowd.

And to set the stage for the big game, a team of female Team Managers, comprising former Uganda Gazelles stars like Becky Akullo and Monica Siima, took on Parliamentarians in yet another entertaining contest. The managers edged it by a basket (30-28).

MVP Namugosa

Tracy Namugosa was eventually named MVP of the main game but her performance outside the game drew even more attention. The UCU Lady Canons guard took to the stage with musician Winnie Nwagi, who handed her the microphone to show the part of her basketball fans were unfamiliar with.

Nwagi’s 15-minute performance was the icing on the cake as the crowd sang and danced along.

Team Ageno secured the well-deserved 65-35 victory in the end to go in the history books as the first-ever team to win the All-Star game in Uganda.

Led by Namugosa and Kul Ajar, Team Ageno was too strong for their opponent and strolled to victory. Ajar took home the top scorers’ gong.

The Women’s Commission also used the event to recognise ladies who have put a brick on the growth of women’s basketball.

Imelda Nyongesa, Harriet Lubowa, Peninah Kabenge, Joy Olinga, Ali Mavita were amongst those handed the Dedication and Commitment Awards.

International Women’s Day

All-Star Women’s Day Edition

Main Game

Team Ageno 65-35 Team Perus

Rising Stars Game

Team Mia 48-43 Team Shifra

Exhibition Game

Team Managers 30-28 Parliament

Dedication and Commitment Award