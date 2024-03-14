Kizito felt underutilized at City Oilers

When Caesar Kizito left Sharing Youth to join City Oilers in 2021, he was returning to the big stage for the first time since his days with the now-defunct Warriors.

The forward had played for both Warriors and Falcons, two of the biggest teams in Ugandan basketball and an opportunity to join City Oilers, the new Sherif in Town, seemed about right.

However, two seasons later, Kizito was amongst those leaving the nine-time champions to try their luck elsewhere. He joined KCCA Panthers at the start of the season and has helped the club to a 5-3 start to the campaign.

“I literally didn't make an hour of playing time in the 2023 season,” Kizito told Daily Monitor in an exclusive interview.

“I felt underutilized compared to the hours I put into the game so when my former coach approached me about KCCA, I felt like it was a good fit,” the forward added.

The move reunited Kizito with his Sharing Youth coach Raymond Muhumuza, who was hired to replace Brian Wathum. Muhumuza also recalled Stephen Otoa, who played for him at Sharing, from Dmark Power.

No regrets

Playing time might have been hard to come by at the Oilers but Kizito has no regrets. He would rather celebrate the good times and learn from the difficult experiences.

“I never regret anything I do consciously in my life. I joined the team with a great desire to play for such a franchise. I had always wanted to play with players like Jimmy (Enabu), Tonny (Drileba) and James Okello. I learnt a lot from those guys so, no regrets, lots of lessons,” the 2019 NBL top scorer revealed.

“It was amazing playing with most of the best players in the country for a well-structured organization. I had a great time with the guys, won my first championship in 2022 and played in both BAL qualifiers (2023).”

Kizito will now look to rediscover himself with the Panthers. He is already averaging 28 minutes a game and contributing 14 points and five rebounds.

With their 5-3 record, the Panthers are third on the log, having collected 13 points, just two behind leaders Our Savior.

Aspire to inspire

As a former top scorer of the league, Kizito has targets of rediscovering his scoring to help the team meet its targets this season.

“Individually, I continue to aspire to inspire the future of the game. I stand for hard work, passion, perseverance, commitment and work ethic. I look forward to being better every day and getting back to my scoring ways.

“KCCA has always been eliminated in the first round of the postseason, we hope to get past that hurdle this season.”

The forward scored 17 points and collected four rebounds as the Panthers defeated UCU Canons 69-65 to claim their first big scalp this season.

More of the same will be expected of him when the Panthers go up against Kizito’s former team and nine-time champions City Oilers.

National Basketball League

Friday at YMCA

Women

Miracle vs. KCCA, 7pm

Men