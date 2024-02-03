La Decima-chasing City Oilers start life without Juruni

Of the 12 teams in the men’s National Basketball League this season, only two know what it feels like to hoist the title.

City Oilers and Dmark Power are the only teams currently in the top flight to have won it.

Power’s last one came in 2011, the same year City Oilers was founded and 13 years later, it is the Oilers with nine championships. They are also favourites to make it 10 in a row this season.

The two sides will clash on Sunday, with most of the attention on the Oilers’ touchline, where Andrew Tendo will be standing for the first time as head coach since replacing Mandy Juruni.

Juruni has led city Oilers to all nine championships and his departure will bring about optimism within the opponents looking to unseat a team now referred to as ‘dictator’ in basketball circles.

Having battled with Power as a player in his playing days at Falcons, Tendo will now start another chapter hoping to impress and keep the Oilers’ wagon moving.

Move on

Tendo was announced as the new head coach on December 22, 2023, at a dinner organised by the club to send off Kepler University-bound Juruni, but the real test will start today when the champions return to the court for the first time without the former tactician.

“Naturally, some people are uncomfortable with changes in life, but the mood in camp has been positive,” Tendo said.

“I will approach the first game like any other, nothing special. Our method of preparation has been the same and is gradually improving, so there’s no need to change a working formula,” he added.

Mandy Juruni poses a portrait he received at at his send-off party. PHOTO/FRANK BAGUMA

Next to Tendo will be a former Power player in the shape of Ben Komakech. The Ugandan legend has been named as an assistant and will be a key factor in the team’s transition.

With Ruai Luak, Michael Ngut and Caesar Kizito departing, the club has brought in prospects to fill that void. Rogers Dauna, Benjamin Kawumi and Malual Dier are the three additions to the side that defeated KIU Titans 4-2 in the finals last year.

“They are young and have great potential. I would want them to gradually develop into the core that will anchor the transition of the team,” Tendo noted.

Tonny Drileba, Fayed Baale, Titus Lual, James Okello and Jimmy Enabu will still form the core of the team, and it remains to be seen if Tendo can guide them to a tenth piece of silverware.

Power’s most high-profile addition is Kenyan big man Philip Ameny, who is making a comeback to Ugandan basketball after a spell in Tanzania.