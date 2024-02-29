Nam Blazers, Britam enter Shs20m marriage

The Namuwongo Blazers have landed yet another sponsorship.

The 2022 National Basketball League finalists entered a Shs20m sponsorship deal with Britam Insurance Uganda Wednesday at the company’s head offices in Nakasero.

The deal will see Britam added to the front of the Blazers red and white jerseys.

With the team set to face nine-time champions City Oilers on Friday, the cash boost could not have come at a better time.

The launch was graced by the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, who urged the Blazers to perform and appeal to more corporate sponsors.

He also encouraged other corporate companies to get into sports and not leave the burden of financing the sector to the government.

"Through this partnership, we aim to extend our support beyond the boundaries of traditional corporate sponsorship. The Blazers' commitment to excellence and community service mirrors our values at Britam, where we strive for a positive societal impact," stated Mr. Ronald Kasolo, General Manager of Britam Asset Managers Uganda.

It underscores the importance of strategic collaborations that can amplify impact and drive progress.

"Aligning with the Namuwongo Blazers is a testament to our dedication to forging partnerships that resonate with our core values and mission. Through this alliance, we are set to innovate, empower, and create lasting value for our communities” Mr. Kasolo added.

The Blazers have distinguished themselves not only through their achievements on the basketball court but also through their profound impact on the community.

The team’s arrival on the basketball scene in 2022 raised massive awareness in the ghettos of Namuwongo, attracting big crowds to the finals they eventually lost to the Oilers.

"We are excited to join forces with Britam, a company that shares our vision of using sports as a vehicle for positive change. Together, we will expand our reach and deepen our impact, driving forward our mutual goals of community empowerment and sustainable development," Blazers Club Chairman, George Nkya, said.

Britam becomes the Blazers’ other sponsor, joining Motorola Solutions, with whom the club signed a Shs200m deal in 2023.

Having played the finals in their first-ever appearance in the top flight, the Blazers skipped the playoffs last season, claiming that there was no return on investment since winning would not guarantee them a place in the Basketball Africa League.